“A fresh start at a different club would do him the world of good” - Manchester United superstar offered transfer advice by Paul Robinson

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson reckons Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United and get a fresh start.

Rashford has faced immense criticism this season for his performances, output, and attitude. He has scored just eight goals and provided five assists in 40 games across competitions for the Red Devils. Moreover, some fans and pundits have even questioned his work ethic on the pitch.

Amidst such criticism, Rashford has been linked with a move away from Manchester United. Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes a change of clubs could help the winger. He said on BBC Sport:

"He has had a difficult season. Does he need a change? This has been his club for a long time but does he need to find his spark and love again for football?

"From the outside looking in, I think a fresh start at a different club would do him the world of good.”

Rashford came through Manchester United's academy and has made 339 appearances, scoring 131 goals and providing 64 assists. He has won one UEFA Europa League and one FA Cup, among other trophies, so far.

As per Goal, Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a potential move for Rashford this summer. They are likely to see Kylian Mbappe leave the club and are looking for a replacement.

Erik ten Hag backs Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

While the Englishman has struggled this season, manager Erik ten Hag has urged the supporters to show their belief in Marcus Rashford. He believes the winger can regain his old form and said that the supporters and the club need to back him.

Ten Hag said:

"I've a lot of sympathy for Rashy. Last year, he had a brilliant season. I think the best season in his career. This season, he didn't give the performances and people have been very critical. We have to back him. everyone should back him to get back to those levels.

"I think he needs the support. We all know what he is capable of, so we have to support him, but we also have to push him because he can do better than he is doing this year. We have seen last year, where he was really brilliant."

Rashford missed Manchester United's last two games due to injury. He is expected to return when they face Crystal Palace away on Monday, May 6.