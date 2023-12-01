“A very funny guy” - Kai Havertz opens up on private text messages between him and Declan Rice before Arsenal transfer

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz has opened up about speaking with Gunners summer signing Declan Rice before joining the club.

Havertz has taken time to settle into life in north London, meanwhile, the former West Ham man hit the ground running following his reported £105 million move. So far, the duo have shared the pitch 20 times for the club.

Claiming that they spoke with each other before joining Mikel Arteta and Co., the Germany international told the Football Daily YouTube channel (via The Boot Room):

"For sure, no, I knew him already before, we met up once before we both came to Arsenal and we were both messaging before we came to Arsenal saying ‘What’s going on?’"

He added:

"He’s a very good guy on the pitch as well, every week he’s showing on the pitch what he can do, he’s an important player for us and a very funny guy."

Since moving to Arsenal, Rice has established himself as a guarenteed starter for Arteta. This season, he's made 20 appearances across all competitions, bagging two goals and assists each. The defensive midfielder has started every single Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixture for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Havertz has had a tough start to life in north London. Before last weekend, he scored just one goal and assisted one from 19 appearances across all competitions.

However, the ex-Chelsea man who joined Arteta's side for €75 million has found the net in his last two matches across competitions. This includes an 89th-minute winner against Brentford on November 25 that is likely to build his confidence.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta pleased with Declan Rice after 6-0 win against Lens

Mikel Arteta (via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta lavished praise on defensive midfielder Declan Rice following the club's 6-0 win against Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 29).

Rice managed an incredible 95% passing accuracy against the Ligue 1 side, winning three of his five ground duels and his only aerial duel. Addressing the former West Ham star's performance after the match, Arteta said (via Arsenal.com):

"He was superb again today. The consistency that he’s showing, the understanding of the game, the decision-making all the time and then the action. And the timing that he’s got to win the ball back to give the line of pass to break the team, the speed that he plays when the ball gets around him, I think he’s been so good."

Following this incredible performance, the Premier League outfit are on top of Group B and have secured qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

They will host Wolves at the Emirates for their next league fixture on Saturday (December 2).