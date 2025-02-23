"A gift for football" - Carlo Ancelotti on Luka Modric's future at Real Madrid as he stars in their 2-0 win over Girona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has discussed Luka Modric's future at the club after his performance in the side's 2-0 win over Girona on February 23. The veteran midfielder scored the opener, allowing Los Blancos to keep pace with Barcelona atop the league table and end their three-match winless run.

Speaking about the Croatian star's performance after the match, Ancelotti praised the legendary midfielder's performance and quality. The Italian called the veteran midfielder a 'gift,' saying via Madrid Xtra:

"Modric’s future? I've said it before, Modric is a gift for football. He has to continue as long as he wants, and what he does he does very well. Real Madrid are lucky to have a legend like him."

Luka Modric has been with the Spanish giants for 13 years since ariving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. The Ballon d'Or winner helped the club win six UEFA Champions League titles and four LaLiga crowns, among other honors. He's their most-decorated player of all time with 28 trophies.

"The two of them can be compared in terms of what a footballer has to be"- Real Madrid manager compares Luka Modric to Italian great

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti compared Luka Modric to former Italian great Paolo Maldini. The Italian manager managed the defender at AC Milan, where he played at the highest level into his 40s.

After the 39-year-old midfielder helped Los Blancos to a 2-0 victory over Girona, Ancelotti was asked about the Ballon d'Or winner approaching 40. The Italian tactician responded that he was unbothered, saying via Managing Madrid:

“I had another player who was 40 years old, who was Maldini. The two of them can be compared in terms of what a footballer has to be. They are fantastic examples. It is no coincidence that they have reached 40. Genetics matter, but so does commitment, attitude...”

Paolo Maldini played 252 games under the current Real Madrid manager. Luka Modric has played 259 games under the Italian tactician across two stints, scoring 18 times and providing 47 assists.

The veteran midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos, with his deal set to expire in the summer. He is enjoying a fine campaign with the reigning Spanish and European champions, with four goals and six assists in 39 games.

