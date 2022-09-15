"A goal machine," "Mr Champions League" - Football world stunned by Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland's 'outrageous' winner against Dortmund

Erling Haaland scored one of the goals of the season to help Manchester City complete a late comeback victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The Premier League champions fell behind at the Etihad Stadium when Jude Bellingham scored on his return to England. City appeared to be running out of ideas when John Stones equalized with just 10 minutes to go, thanks to a spectacular hit.

Just four minutes later, Pep Guardiola's side produced a moment of magic when Joao Cancelo sent a cross towards the back post with the outside of his boot. Haaland then somehow got his left leg high enough to reach the ball and guide it past the goalkeeper to give Manchester City a crucial victory.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo IT HAD TO BE ERLING HAALAND AGAINST HIS FORMER CLUB IT HAD TO BE ERLING HAALAND AGAINST HIS FORMER CLUB 💥 https://t.co/QSmZ6COy8H

Most at the Etihad Stadium were left in disbelief by the goal and Twitter exploded shortly after. Everyone from former pros to fans sang the praises of the 22-year-old superstar, who has now scored 13 goals in eight games this summer:

Charles Watts @charles_watts Ridiculous finish by Haaland, but that ball from Cancelo was from another planet. Unbelievably good. Ridiculous finish by Haaland, but that ball from Cancelo was from another planet. Unbelievably good.

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT Nah Haaland is OUTRAGEOUS. Nah Haaland is OUTRAGEOUS.

Aaron West @oeste Haaland waited to score till Schlotterbeck came on? Villain behavior. Haaland waited to score till Schlotterbeck came on? Villain behavior.

Erling Haaland 'proud' of Manchester City performance against his former club

Most of the pre-match attention was focused on the Norwegian superstar as he faced his old club for the first time. Haaland netted 86 times in 89 appearances for the German giants and was well aware of the threat that they posed.

Speaking to BT Sport after the clash, the prolific striker stated (as per BBC Sport):

"In the end, we showed what we are. This is what we are. This is how we have to play. I'm proud of the last 25 minutes. Nice cross (from Joao Cancelo). It's a really important win."

On facing his old club, Haaland stated:

"It's good to see everyone."

He further added on his old teammates:

"They didn’t stop me, I scored. They played well. They were good. I was quite sure I was going to be followed the whole game because Edin [Dortmund boss Terzic] knows me very well. Dortmund were really good today. Three points is what matters."

Pep Guardiola gave incredibly high praise for his number nine after the game, as he compared him to Barcelona and the Netherlands icon Johan Cruyff. The Manchester City boss proclaimed:

"What a goal. I remember a long time ago in Barcelona, Johan Cruyff scored one quite similar against Atletico Madrid. It’s nice Erling emulated Johan Cruyff."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat