"A GOAT club for a GOAT player", "Make it happen" - Cristiano Ronaldo's name linked with European giants; #RonaldOM trends on Twitter as fans start dreaming of stunning move

Olympique Marseille fans started a Twitter trend on Tuesday (July 19) as they dream of signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The French club's fans coined the hashtag #RonaldOM as a part of the move.

As per RMC Sport, broadcaster Piers Morgan had said regarding the Manchester United forward's future:

"I think he could end up in a rather surprising place."

This is where the Marseille fans' dreams began. A fan of the club with the Twitter handle @basilebilo tweeted a picture of Ronaldo in a Marseille shirt in response to Morgan's statement. They followed up by saying:

"Here is a profile photo to lead CR7 propaganda at OM! Do not listen to those who will say that it is not possible, impossible is not Marseilles. Welcome to us @Cristiano"

That's where the #RonaldOM by Marseille fans started. The hashtag even became the most popular one in France for a few hours on Tuesday evening.

Many hilarious tweets were put out by the Olympians' fans. Here are some of them:

The French club's fans know the trend has to be taken as a joke. One of them said that the 37-year-old forward is unlikely to join them this summer. Another clarified:

"For all the embittered who take the hashtag to the 1st degree, we know very well that there's no chance that CR7 will come but good in times of truce you have to pass the time and by dreaming it's even better. #RonaldOM"

While the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future hangs in the balance, Marseille fans took the opportunity to display their sense of humour.

It would be incredible for fans if Ronaldo competes against Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi in the same league, though.

Manchester United kick off Erik ten Hag era in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence

Manchester United have started their pre-season well, winning their first three games under new manager Erik ten Hag. They beat Liverpool 4-0, Melbourne Victory 4-1 and Crystal Palace 3-1. Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't joined the team due to personal reasons.

In his absence, the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have taken up the goalscoring mantle. Martial has scored three goals in as many games, while Rashford has netted twice so far. Jadon Sancho has also scored two goals.

Ten Hag will be buoyed by that amidst the speculation regarding Ronaldo's exit from Old Trafford.

