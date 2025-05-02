“A good football brain” - Kyle Walker says Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly reminds him of his ex-Tottenham teammate

AC Milan full-back Kyle Walker has stated that Arsenal's Miles Lewis-Skelly reminds him of former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Danny Rose. Lewis-Skelly exploded into the scenes this season with the Gunners.

The 18-year-old has registered one goal and two assists from 34 games across competitions for the north London side. The Englishman has held his own against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid, and has even broken into the Three Lions squad.

Speaking on his podcast, as cited by TBR Football, Walker was full of praise for his countryman.

“The game has changed. I think the quality of the players that we’re seeing in this day and age, in the last episode, we were talking about Myles. This is a 17, 18 year old that’s just broke on to the scene at Arsenal and all of a sudden he’s taking the international stage in his stride, which is, could I have done that at his age? Maybe not, maybe not," said Walker.

He continued:

“He is physical. You know, he reminds me of a little bit of a guest that we had on the first season, Danny Rose. Yeah, he reminds me of Danny Rose, how he plays, he uses his body well and he’s got a good left foot and a good football brain.”

Arsenal next face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, May 4, before traveling to the Parc des Princes next week to face PSG in the Champions League semifinal second leg.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Bundesliga midfielder?

Hugo Larsson

Arsenal have set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, according to Sport Bild (via Football Talk). The Gunners are planning to revamp their midfield this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Jorginho and Thomas Partey.

Both players are in the final months of their contract and haven't signed a new deal yet. Meanwhile, Larsson has been in superb form for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and has been identified as an option to upgrade the north London side's midfield.

The 20-year-old has registered six goals and one assist from 44 appearances across competitions this season for the Bundesliga club. He is under contract until 2029, and is a key part of Eintracht Frankfurt's plans.

The club reportedly want him to stay, but are willing to let him go for £51m this summer. Arsenal have the finances to match that asking price, but Manchester City and Liverpool are also eyeing him with interest.

