“A good fundamental to build on” - Rasmus Hojlund gives honest opinion on Manchester United's ‘rescuing’ season with Europa League title

Rasmus Hojlund has dismissed suggestions that winning the Europa League would rescue Manchester United from a floundering season. Speaking in an interview ahead of the Red Devils' quarter-final first leg versus Lyon, the Denmark international insisted his club are still building.

A victory over Lyon away from home on Thursday (April 10) at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais is imperative for the Mancunian giants. If they don’t win the Europa League, then there will be no Champions League football for United next season. This is a financial setback that could cost the club an estimated £100 million.

Despite that pressure, Hojlund feels the team is heading in the right direction with manager Ruben Amorim. When asked if winning the Europa League would rescue Manchester United's abysmal season, he explained to ESPN on Disney+:

"Yeah, I guess, I guess so in some ways, but then again, I don't like the, the word 'rescue.' It's more of a learning curve and, and trying to have a good fundamental to build on for next season.

"I guess we're still quite early in the phase, aren't we? Then again, we are going in the right direction, I think. We're starting to understand each other, but like the coach is saying ... every time he goes in the media he says we have so much to improve and everybody needs to do better and we need to develop all of us, so that's the target."

United have suffered one of their worst-ever Premier League seasons and are 13th in the league. However, their form in the Europa League has been good, as they have gone unbeaten in 10 matches, with a convincing 5-2 aggregate win over Real Sociedad in the Round of 16.

Lyon, meanwhile, enter the tie on a high after a recent 2-1 league victory over LOSC Lille. The French giants have lost just once in the Europa League, and United will need to be on their game to remain in the mix.

Ruben Amorim accepts Manchester United legend's criticism about "robotic" Red Devils

Ruben Amorim has accepted Gary Neville’s stinging criticism of Manchester United’s style of play after their dour 0-0 draw with Manchester City. Both sides faced off at Old Trafford on Sunday (April 6), and United notably had just two shots on target.

Neville described the game as “robotic” and referred to the increasing micromanagement that has seeped into high-level football. Amorim, who has been in charge at Old Trafford since November, accepted the criticism was fair. He responded to the Manchester United legend on Sky Sports:

"In this game, they are seeing the games and in our moment, with the season that we are doing, we have to accept it and this is quite fair.

"Sometimes at the end of the game, you don't like it because you are trying really hard to change things and they are talking about your players. But then, one day later, you can understand. It's fair and I understand what he's saying."

It has been a rather torrid few months at Manchester United for Ruben Amorim. The former Sporting CP coach left Portugal in November 2024, but has struggled to manage the reins at Old Trafford ever since. In 30 games, he has led the Red Devils to just 12 wins.

