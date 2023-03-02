"A very good game" - Manchester United's Fred backs teammate to become 'one of the best in the world' after incredible performance in FA Cup win

Manchester United midfielder Fred has backed 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho to become 'one of the best in the world' after the youngster scored again in last night's 3-1 victory against West Ham in the FA Cup (March 1).

United manager Erik ten Hag named a makeshift side against the Hammers and it almost backfired with the scores level at 1-1 going into stoppage time.

Garnacho put the Red Devils in the lead after curling the ball into the back of the net. Fred sealed the game in the 95th minute after being played in by Wout Weghorst. This hard-fought victory saw Manchester United qualify for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup where they will face Fulham at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's dream of a potential quadruple is still alive following their victory in the Carabao Cup final. Garnacho has exceeded all expectations and made an impact in all competitions so far this season.

Manchester United midfielder Fred told club media after his team's FA Cup win.

"Garnacho had a very good game today, a good score, and he had nice play. He's a young player. He will be one of the best players in the world, for sure. Today, he scored and played well and he needs to keep going."

Both Fred and Garnacho have been impressive this season. The Brazilian star has made 10 goal contributions in 36 appearances in all competitions this season. Meanwhile, Garnacho has made 11 goal contributions in 30 appearances.

Manchester United manager joins Fred in praising Alejandro Garnacho

Days after being benched for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle, the 18-year-old was given a chance to impress by starting against West Ham in the FA Cup.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag was impressed by the youngster, revealing the advice he gave to the youngster. He said (via Mirror):

"I saw today another step from him, I told him before the game, 'You have an impact when you come on, but now you need to have an impact as a starter.' I think he's capable of it and that's the next step he needs to take. It's a great skill when you're fearless, when you're brave. He's one of the players that I think has a skill that is so specific."

"There are not many players in world football who take players on, who are capable of just going at players and out-dribbling them. But he has more skill than that, for example, finishing. He also has a big engine. He's fast, he has speed and he can keep running for 90 minutes or 120 minutes."

As per ESPM, Garnacho is set to be rewarded with a new long-term contract with the report suggesting that there is already an agreement in principle.

