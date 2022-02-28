"A good goal kick" - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink mocks Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga after Carabao Cup final loss

Chelsea lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive penalty kick during the shootout. Following the setback, former Dutch striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink mocked the goalkeeper for his poor effort from the spot.

Kepa stepped up to take Chelsea's 11th penalty kick of the game after all 10 players from both sides, plus the opposition goalkeeper, had converted their efforts. Unfortunately, the Spaniard hit the ball with too much force and sent it flying over the bar, consequently costing Thomas Tuchel's men the trophy.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



10-11 Kepa misses. Liverpool win the Carabao Cup.

Reacting to the goalkeeper's strike, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink couldn't help but compare it to a goal kick as he made a mockery of him.

"He was confused with taking a goal kick and a penalty. It was a good goal kick, though," the former Chelsea striker joked after the game (via Metro).

"Taking a penalty is not one of his strongest points. Tuchel made the decision to bring him in for penalties because he thinks he is better at saving penalties. I wouldn’t have advised him to take it with his laces," the Dutchman added.

Thomas Tuchel made the decision to introduce Kepa Arrizabalaga for the shootout as both sides failed to break the deadlock after 120 minutes. Unfortunately, the decision back-fired as the Spaniard not only failed to save any effort, but also cost the Blues the game by missing from the spot.

The tactician, however, defended his decision to introduce the goalkeeper, insisting it was taken with sound logic in mind.

He said:

"We did it before with Kepa, he is slightly better in penalty saving and that is why I made the decision.

"It is unusual all 11 players need to shoot, he took it a bit too quick. Sometimes these things can turn against you but you make them when they need to be made, not after when people can judge you."

What's next for Chelsea?

Thomas Tuchel's decision to introduce the Spaniard for the shootout didn't work out this time.

After conceding the EFL Cup to Liverpool following their shootout loss yesterday, Chelsea will look to bounce back as quickly as possible. Thomas Tuchel's men will face Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday and they'll be motivated to record a win.

The Blues will then return to Premier League action at the weekend, with a clash with Burnley scheduled for Saturday. It remains to be seen if they can make up for their recent loss by claiming victories in both fixtures.

