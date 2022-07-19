"A very good guy and an amazing player " - Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus lauds 25-year-old Tottenham star

New Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has claimed that he would like to fight for the Premier League Golden Boot in the upcoming season with Tottenham forward Richarlison.

Jesus moved to Arsenal earlier this summer following six successful seasons at Manchester City, in which he scored 95 times in 236 appearances and won four Premier League titles.

The 25-year-old moved to the Emirates earlier this summer after his first-team opportunities took a hit last season, which would have been further reduced by the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Jesus has heaped praise on his Brazil international teammate Richarlison, who moved from Everton to Tottenham earlier in the month. The Arsenal forward told Hayters TV:

“I hope come the end of the season we are both fighting for the Golden Boot because I like him. He’s a very good guy and an amazing player so I wish him all the best but not against us.”

Richarlison played a major role in keeping Everton in the Premier League last season and joins a fierce-looking forward line which is preparing for Champions League football.

The Brazilian duo will also be hoping to make Tite's squad for the FIFA World Cup, which takes place in Qatar later this year.

Arsenal star claims he cannot wait to play alongside Gabriel Jesus

The Gunners' lack of goals last season was seen as the major factor behind them not finishing in the Premier League's top four.

The former Manchester City forward seems like an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta's squad, with playmaker Martin Odegaard clearly excited by their marquee signing. The Norwegian international told ESPN:

"I've only trained with him for a few days now, but it doesn't take long to see that he has a lot of qualities.I think he will bring a lot of good things to the team. I've seen him play a lot for Man City and yes, I think we are lucky to have him. I'm really excited to play with him and link up, I think it could be fun.

"You see a lot in training to see what he's like. Strikers, they want different things but you just have to watch him in training to see where he wants the ball. My job is to feed him and try to make him score goals. That's what I want to do."

