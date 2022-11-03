Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli has hailed his Gunners teammate Gabriel Jesus and claimed that everyone at the club loves the Brazilian striker.

Jesus made his move to Arsenal this summer from Manchester City in a deal worth £45 million. The four-time Premier League winner has been a revelation since his switch to the Emirates.

He has been a key reason behind the Gunners' fantastic start to the campaign as they lead the Premier League table after 12 games.

Martinelli has lauded the duo of Jesus and Bukayo Saka for making things easier for the rest of the players.

The Arsenal number 11 has claimed that Jesus is a fantastic person and one of the leaders in the dressing room. He has also claimed that the new Gunners number nine is loved by everyone in the dressing room.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 13 - Gabriel Jesus has assisted 13 goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, the third-most of any player after Kevin De Bruyne (17) and Mohamed Salah (16). Multifaceted. 13 - Gabriel Jesus has assisted 13 goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, the third-most of any player after Kevin De Bruyne (17) and Mohamed Salah (16). Multifaceted. https://t.co/xRBJBfFUco

Martinelli told Hayters TV, ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League clash against FC Zurich on Thursday:

“I think because of him, he makes our jobs (him and Saka) a lot easier.

“He always tries to give advice to us, he’s still [only] 25 but he’s an experienced player. He’s a very good guy and one of the captains as well. I think everyone knows how much he brings to the team. Everyone loves him.”

Jesus has contributed with five goals and seven assists so far in 16 games across all competitions. However, his numbers do not entirely justify how crucial he has been to the north London giants.

His intelligent movement, dribbling and wonderful link-up play have been top-notch as he also leads the press for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal attacker wants a new deal from the Gunners

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is reportedly desperate to convince the Gunners to offer him an extension when his current contract at the club expires.

The young player has his contract expiring at the end of the season but is believed to be determined to sign a new deal.

He has been at the north London club throughout his career and earned his breakthrough into the senior side in 2017. He spent a season on loan each at 1899 Hoffenheim and Feyenoord.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Reiss Nelson has as many Premier League goal contributions as Jadon Sancho this season.



He's only made his league debut today. Reiss Nelson has as many Premier League goal contributions as Jadon Sancho this season.He's only made his league debut today. https://t.co/CyzZ6jO7MJ

However, he has not quite been able to break into Mikel Arteta's first-team plans yet.

Nelson made his first Premier League appearance of the season in their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest last time out, replacing Bukayo Saka after he went off injured.

He made quite a strong impression by going on to score twice and provide an assist.

The win meant that the Gunners now have 31 points from 12 games, a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

