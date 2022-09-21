"A very good player" - Willian likens Premier League striker to ex-Chelsea strikers Didier Drogba and Diego Costa

Fulham forward Willian has heaped praise on striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, comparing him to former Chelsea strikers Didier Drogba and Diego Costa.

Mitrovic, 28, permanently joined Fulham from Newcastle United in a deal worth up to £27 million in the summer of 2018 after initially arriving on a six-month loan. The bulky Serbian has scored 102 goals and contributed 19 assists in 184 appearances for the Cottagers.

Mitrovic is a powerful target man with considerable heading ability. He shot to fame after scoring the most goals in a single EFL Championship season last time around, netting 43 times in 44 matches.

He has already scored six goals in seven Premier League appearances this season.

Speaking to The Athletic, Willian lauded his new teammate and said that he is trying to establish a connection with him. He said:

"Aleksandar is a very good player. He reminds me of Didier Drogba and Diego Costa. He is strong, he can hold the ball, can attack space and can score goals like them. We have an understanding already and are trying to build it even more. Every week and every game we play together, it will come."

Earlier this month, Chelsea appointed Graham Potter as their new head coach after firing Thomas Tuchel from the post. Willian, who won five trophies during his seven-year stint with the Blues, added:

"Chelsea is a big club, one of the best in the world. Every year, they are fighting for something, even if they change a manager. They are always there."

He continued:

"In the seven years I was there, I had Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard. It almost become normal. But it didn’t stop us, we always fought for something."

Chelsea are currently seventh in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 10 points from six games. The club will next be in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on October 1.

Bayern Munich set to make move for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Bayern Munich are prepared to make a serious approach for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz next summer.

If the Bundesliga giants had made advances earlier in the summer, the 23-year-old would have pushed for a move to the Allianz Arena.

Havertz has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

He joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £71 million in the summer of 2020. The German has netted 24 times and contributed 14 assists in 100 matches for his current club.

