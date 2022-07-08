"A good start will be important" – Franck Ribery predicts how Sadio Mane would perform at Bayern Munich after Liverpool transfer

Salernitana forward Franck Ribery has backed forward Sadio Mane to shine at Bayern Munich.

Mane, who lifted six trophies during his six-year stint at Liverpool, joined the Bundesliga champions in a deal worth up to £35.1 million last month. The 30-year-old penned a three-year deal at the Allianz Arena.

Last season, the Senegal international scored 23 goals and registered five assists in 51 games across competitions. Overall, he featured in 269 games for the Reds, registering 120 goals and 48 assists.

Gary Al-Smith @garyalsmith Starboy Sadio Mane looking trim in Mallorca for Bayern pre-season. Starboy Sadio Mane looking trim in Mallorca for Bayern pre-season. https://t.co/uytrsUuLYm

Speaking to Bild (via Benin WebTV), Ribery expressed his excitement about Mane's arrival at Bayern Munich. The 39-year-old said:

"I can only congratulate Bayern on the transfer of Sadio Mane. It is a great transfer for the whole Bundesliga. Of course, the competition is huge now. But Sadio is versatile and can play anywhere, not just on the left."

He continued:

"I remember the great excitement when I joined Bayern in 2007. As for Mane, expectations will be high, but I think Sadio will succeed."

The nine-time Bundesliga winner added:

"A good start will be important. I know from experience that Bayern fans make debuts easier because they welcome everyone with open arms."

Bayern Munich will open their 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign away from home at Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5.

Sadio Mane to wear number 17 jersey at Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane, who etched his name in Liverpool folklore while wearing the number 10 jersey, has picked the number 17 number at his new club. Explaining his decision, the forward told the club's website:

"I picked out 17 from the free jersey numbers at FC Bayern and aim to celebrate many successes with my team and this number. I'm really looking forward to starting preparations for the season with my new teammates very soon."

Last season, midfielder Michael Cuisance donned the number 17 shirt for the Bundesliga club. Before that, defender Jerome Boateng had filled that spot for ten seasons after inheriting the number from former Netherlands midfielder and current Royal Antwerp manager Mark van Bommel.

Meanwhile, Mane is expected to join up with the rest of the Bayern Munich squad on Friday. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the player has already arrived in Munich and will start training at the Sabener Strasse in the next few days.

