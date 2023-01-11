"A good step for the league" - Gennaro Gattuso says Al Nassr are 'fortunate' to have Cristiano Ronaldo

Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia will be good for the league. The new Al Nassr signing is yet to make his debut and could feature against PSG in a friendly later this month.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr last week after he was released by Manchester United in November. The Portuguese star had offers from around the world but chose to move to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking ahead of the Supercopa Espana semifinal against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia, Gattuso wished Ronaldo success with his new club. The Italian manager claimed the move was good for the league and said:

"It is fortunate that Cristiano Ronaldo has come to Saudi Arabia. This is a good step for the league and I wish him success with his new club."

Gattuso has praised Cristiano Ronaldo in the past

Gennaro Gattuso praising Cristiano Ronaldo is nothing new, as the Italian has been fond of the Portuguese star for some time. The manager had great things to say about the forward when his former side AC Milan faced Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana four years ago.

He said:

"I think Cristiano has become an incredible player over the last seven or eight years. When I met him a few years ago, he was doing a lot of show, but now he stopped doing it a while ago. Now, he does everything with vehemence, attacking with depth."

Gattuso added:

"He wants to score and wants to give you hard times and put the ball into the net. He has changed in the last seven or eight years, now he is the perfect machine. The older he gets the more he sprints. He seems a bloke without age. Here you understand what kind of top player he has been over the last eight years."

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he had won everything in Europe and had nothing else to do on the continent after playing for three of the biggest clubs. He wanted a new challenge and chose to join Al Nassr ahead of all the other offers he had on his table.

