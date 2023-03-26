“A very good striker” - PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe lavishes praise on in-form Premier League star

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe recently lavished praise on Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson. Mbappe's France are set to take on Ireland next on 27 March. Ferguson is one of Ireland's biggest threats.

The talented striker bagged his first international goal on 22 March as his team defeated Latvia in their opening UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying clash.

Speaking about Ferguson, the France captain said (via RMC Sport):

"We watched some of his plays. He’s a very good striker. We’ll be very wary of him and, hopefully, we won’t see him much."

Ferguson, 18, has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 16 games for Brighton's senior team this season. He has become one of the most highly rated prospects in English football with his performances this season.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, captained France for the first time against the Netherlands as Didier Deschamps' team earned a thumping 4-0 win. Mbappe bagged a brace in the game. Antoine Griezmann and Dayot Upamecano were the other goalscorers for Les Bleus.

Blaise Matuidi spoke about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe becoming France's captain

France v Netherlands: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Eyebrows were raised when Kylian Mbappe was named France's captain. Many believed that Antoine Griezmann was the more deserving candidate due to his superior experience compared to the PSG superstar.

Blaise Matuidi, who played for the Parisians in his career, has now shared his two cents on the topic. The former Juventus star said (via RMC Sport):

"It's the coach's choice. If he decided that way, it's because he thought it was the best thing to do. You have to accept it. Antoine, like the other members of the team, accepted it. It goes in the continuity of the results."

He added:

"We saw a Kylian passer, a Griezmann scorer. It shows that there is no problem, the French team will be able to continue on its launched. I don't think it changes anything for Antoine. He remains a leader in this locker room. They exchanged with Kylian. There is no problem at this level, I'm sure of it."

Mbappe will certainly look to make sure that his great start as France's captain continues against Ireland.

