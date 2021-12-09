“A very good team” – Fabio Cannavaro picks his favorites to win the Champions League this season

Football legend Fabio Cannavaro has backed Chelsea to win this season's UEFA Champions League again this season.

The Blues drew 3-3 away to Zenit St. Petersburg last night, which meant they finished second in their group behind Juventus. It could lead to Chelsea facing an unfavorable draw in the Champions League Round of 16. Their potential opponents include Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Thomas Tuchel's side have also looked off-color in recent times, having won just one of their last four matches across competitions. However, Cannavaro believes Chelsea can defend their Champions League title this season. Speaking to Walfoot (via Metro), the Italian legend said:

"I think Chelsea can do it (retain their title). They have a great manager in Thomas Tuchel, and a very good team."

Cannavaro acknowledged that Real Madrid's Champions League three-peat between 2016 and 2018 was a "historic" achievement. However, he put his faith in English clubs in this season's competition.

"Real Madrid did it three years in a row, which was a historical accomplishment for the club and Zidane. But to win the Champions League, you need a lot of things to go your way. For me, English clubs are better prepared."

Despite their recent wobble, Chelsea are just two points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League. It is also worth noting that they rotated their side for the encounter with Zenit, with many first-choice players not participating in the 3-3 draw.

English clubs are the favorites to win this season's UEFA Champions League

Cannavaro's claims about the preparedness of English clubs are certainly not farfetched. Two of the last three Champions League finals have been contested exclusively by Premier League outfits. While Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the 2018-19 season, Chelsea edged Manchester City 1-0 in the 2020-21 campaign.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea look like prime contenders in Europe's premier competition this season as well. Jurgen Klopp's side have won all six of their Champions League matches so far despite being drawn with the likes of Atletico Madrid and AC Milan. Meanwhile, Manchester City also topped their group which also had Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

English clubs are also being viewed as potential title-winners in this season's UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League. West Ham United have been the best team by far in the Europa League while Tottenham are expected to win the Conference League despite a few hiccups.

