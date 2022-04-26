"A great addition” - Alan Shearer excited by superstar striker's potential Premier League arrival

Premier League legend Alan Shearer is excited by the potential arrival of Erling Haaland at Manchester City, with speculation over the Norwegian's move from Borussia Dortmund intensifying.

Haaland is one of Europe's most sought-after strikers, scoring goals galore in Germany, Austria and Norway. The 21-year-old has an extraordinary record of 131 goals in 180 career appearances. For Borussia Dortmund this season, he has scored 27 goals in 21 games across competitions.

Shearer is a Premier League legend boasting a similar goalscoring acumen to that of Haaland. With 260 goals, he's the Premier League's all-time record goalscorer. He was at the Premier League Hall of Fame ceremony, where Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero was inducted.

Shearer has touched on City's pursuit of Haaland, who is seen as the replacement for Aguero, who departed a year ago. The Engiishman spoke of Haaland in high admiration, while noting the difficulty in replacing Aguero (via Beanymansports):

“Well, they’ve obviously tried last season to bring in Harry Kane. I would imagine they’re trying to bring in Erling Haaland."

Shearer continued:

"But when you’re trying to fill the boots of a legend (Sergio Aguero) who’s scored goals all over the world and at critical moments and being one of the best goalscorers in the world, then it’s very difficult.”

Aguero sits behind Shearer in fourth place in the EPL's all-time goalscorers' list. Shearer is excited by the potential arrival of Haaland, who could be well positioned to bring to the Etihad Stadium. He concluded:

“That’s what everyone wants and needs; everyone wants a goalscorer. They’re supremely confident of getting Haaland in there, and I hope they do because he’ll be a great addition to the Premier League.”

Erling Haaland has reportedly chosen Premier League leaders Manchester City

The striker seems set for a move to Manchester City.

According to The Athletic, Erling Haaland has given the green light to Manchester City.

Negotiations over a deal with his agent Mino Raiola still need to take place, as both Raiola and Haaland's father are set to be part of the deal through agency fees.

The Sun has reported that Raiola is reportedly demanding £55 million as part of the deal.

Haaland's release clause at Dortmund is £68 million, and the forward is reportedly demanding wages of £21.3 million annually and a five-year deal. The overall transfer is likely to cost £215 million.

The BvB striker has been linked with both City and Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos are unlikely to capture both Haaland and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe in the same window. That puts City in the driving seat to land Haaland.

