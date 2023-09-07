"A great gentleman" - Real Madrid star opens up on chance meeting with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham amid transfer exit rumours

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has opened up on his meeting with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham amid reports linking the Croatian with a potential move to the MLS. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner explained that it was by chance that he met the former England superstar, whom he described as a 'great gentleman'.

Last week, the internet was flooded with pictures of Modric and Beckham spending time together on the Croatian island of Sipan. According to Spanish outlet Marca, the duo had planned to meet there. Modric spent the time with Beckham during a weekend when Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti gave him some days off.

The Spanish outlet says that the Englishman is setting the ground for a potential transfer of Modric to Inter Miami, where he plans to link him up with Lionel Messi. The Argentine has been making waves in the USA since making the switch this summer, and it appears that Beckham isn't hitting the brakes anytime soon.

Meanwhile, when asked about the meeting, Luka Modric insisted that it was coincidental. The Real Madrid star admitted that he indeed spoke with the ex-Los Blancos winger Beckhm but added that it had nothing to do with a transfer to Miami.

"The meeting with David Beckham? I met Beckham and his family by chance," he said in quotes conveyed by MadridXtra on Twitter.

"He spent his holidays in Croatia. We met in a restaurant, and it's normal we talked, but only about vacations in Croatia, the pleasure of sailing the Adriatic, the islands, food, our people. Beckham is a great gentleman."

Modric appears to be approaching the end the of the road at Real Madrid. At 37, the midfielder is in the twilight of his career and will need to make a decision regarding his future soon.

It remains to be seen where he ends up playing after bidding farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Modric now playing a bit-part role at Real Madrid

Luka Modric (right)

Luka Modric has featured in all of Real Madrid's four games in La Liga this season. However, it appears that he's taking a bit-part role in the squad, as he has had just 133 minutes of cumulative playing time.

In the game against Athletic Bilbao, the 37-year-old was on the bench and only got to play 10 minutes after coming on for Vinicius Junior in the 80th minute. Madrid won the game 2-0.

With summer signing Jude Bellingham lighting things up in the middle and the likes of Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Edouard Camavinga giving glimpses of a new-look midfield, it could be time for Madrid to phase out Modric.