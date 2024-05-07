"A great human being" - Chelsea fans hail Diego Costa as a legend for saving 100 people from devastating floods in Brazil

Chelsea fans hailed their former striker Diego Costa after reports emerged of him being involved in rescuing 100 people from devastating floods in Brazil. They took to X to applaud the Brazilian-Spanish marksman for his incredible humanitarian work.

Heavy rains and floods have already resulted in the death of 85 people in the southernmost Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. Over 130 people are claimed to be missing, with around 150000 displaced due to landslides causing the destruction of roads and bridges.

Costa, who currently plies his trade for Gremio, was reportedly returning from training when he noticed people in distress and needing help. Pictures and clips of him helping rescue people have been doing the rounds on social media.

According to Cadena SER, the 35-year-old used his Jeep to move the rescued people to safety. His friends and himself are also claimed to have used jetskis to extract people who were stuck in the rubble.

Chelsea fans online commended Costa's act of bravery and selflessness, with one fan saying:

"Diego, a great human being."

Another added:

"Diego is the definition of goodness."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Good for him, at least he can boast of helping humanity," one fan wrote.

"What an incredible guy!" another added.

"Assisting on and off the pitch," a fan remarked.

"What a humanitarian service from one of our best," another fan sang his praises.

"Bros a saviour on and off the pitch," another added.

"Oh my love for the Guv'nor will never fade," a fan said, referencing Costa's nickname of 'Governor' at Chelsea.

"Man of the people," another claimed.

"Our king," another said.

£113 million-rated striker is open to a move to Chelsea in the summer: Reports

According to reports from GiveMeSport, Chelsea's top striker target Victor Osimhen has given the green light for a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Nigerian striker has proved himself as one of the best forwards in world football, having led Napoli to the 2022-23 Serie A title as their top scorer.

He has continued his goalscoring form into this season, having bagged 17 goals and four assists in 30 games across all competitions. However, he is widely expected to leave Napoli at the end of the season.

The report from GiveMeSport states that Osimhen is interested in joining Chelsea after being identified as their top striker target. He is open to a move to the Blues despite interest from Champions League semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Nigerian has an active £113 million release clause in his current contract, which lasts till 2026. Napoli have also made it clear that they will not be accepting any offers below that mark, which could make things tricky for Chelsea.

However, the Premier League giants have already made two signings in excess of £100 million - Enzo Fernandez from Benfica and Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion.

It shouldn't be a problem for the Blues to fork out the money for a world-class striker like Osimhen, who would solve all of their attacking woes.