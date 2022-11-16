"A great mix of experienced players and young rising stars" - Cristiano Ronaldo 'thrilled' with Portugal squad ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has praised his teammates who have been called up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by manager Fernando Santos. He went on to state that he is thrilled to see the current generation of players Portugal have produced.

Cristiano Ronaldo is joined by the likes of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Goncalo Ramos, and Rafael Leão in the attacking department. The Manchester United star feels that the current squad is a great mix of experienced players and young talent.

Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of the launch of his inaugural NFT collection, Cristiano Ronaldo said (via AP News):

“The squad for this World Cup is a great mix of experienced players and young rising stars, and I hope we can show the world what this Portugal team is capable of at the very highest level of the world game."

He added:

“I’ve been thrilled to see this generation of players thrive. It’s hard to compare one generation with another. Everyone who plays for Portugal, whether in the past or today, has overcome so much to compete at the top level.”

Cristiano Ronaldo looking to bounce back with Portugal after a poor season with Manchester United

Ronaldo is making his fifth appearance in the FIFA World Cup with the national team. He has scored a goal in his previous four appearances in the prestigious tournament and will be looking to extend that goalscoring record.

The forward (37) is the second-oldest player in the squad after former Real Madrid teammate Pepe, who will turn 40 in February.

Age had not caught up with him thus far but he has only scored just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season. Ronaldo also recently created controversy by sitting down for an interview with Piers Morgan, where he expressed his dissatisfaction with the Manchester United hierarchy.

The Portuguese will be looking to put all of this behind him and regain his form with the national team. He has scored just two goals since last November for A Seleção and will need to step up here.

Ronaldo and Co. will get their FIFA World Cup campaign underway against Ghana next Thursday (24 November).

