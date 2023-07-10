“A great move for him” - Tom Holland names Real Madrid player he loves despite supporting Barcelona

Spiderman actor Tom Holland can't wait to see how Jude Bellingham fares for Real Madrid despite his love for Barcelona.

Holland has admitted that he is an admirer of Bellingham who has just arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 19-year-old has become Madrid's second most expensive signing in history, joining from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million.

The British actor is excited to see Bellingham in Los Merengues colors. He told Jay Shetty that he thinks the move is a good one for the England international (via Madrid Xtra):

“I’ve always been a Barca supporter but I love Jude Bellingham. I’d love to see what he can do there (in Madrid). I think it’s a great move for him & he’s only 19."

Bellingham became Europe's most in-demand teenager this summer following a sensational campaign at Dortmund. He bagged 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions and was named the Bundesliga Player of the Year.

The English midfielder has been handed Zinedine Zidane's iconic No.5 jersey by Real Madrid. Fans, including Holland, are intrigued to see how he performs in Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Bellingham will be going toe-to-toe with Barcelona midfield teenage talent Gavi both on the pitch and for the Golden Boy award. The duo are two of the favorites to win the award in October.

Barcelona fan Tom Holland wants Harry Kane to join Real Madrid

Tom Holland wants Harry Kane to join Real Madrid.

Tom Holland has also urged Harry Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur and join Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League. The English striker's future is uncertain as he has a year left on his contract with Spurs.

The British actor was asked by SPORTbible what he would tell Kane in a memo if he were to have the opportunity. He responded:

"I'd say go to Madrid. Go and be the best football player in the world that you deserve to be."

Tom Holland was also asked who his favorite player is and he chose Kane's teammate Son Heung Min. He wants both to head to Madrid to win the Champions League:

"Son, and I'd say go with him. Go together! Go and win the Champions League together please!"

The Spiderman actor is both a Barcelona and Tottenham fan but is aware of how more likely you are to achieve European glory at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos are the record holders winning the competition on 14 occasions.

Kane, 29, was once again in superb form this past season, scoring 32 goals in 49 games across competitions. A move to Madrid would see him square off with Barcelona's own prolific frontman Robert Lewandowski.

However, it appears that Kane's most likely destination should he leave Tottenham is Bayern Munich. The Bavarians have had two bids worth as much as €80 million rejected thus far. Spurs' reported stance is that the England captain isn't for sale.

Poll : 0 votes