European giants submit €80m plus add-ons bid to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane: Reports

Journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Bayern Munich have submitted a new bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The Bavarians have reportedly tabled a bid of €80 million plus add-ons for the Englishman.

Kane has been the target of several top European clubs in the summer. Real Madrid were initially interested in the Spurs star. However, they dropped the interest later.

Manchester United have also been linked with one of the finest strikers in the Premier League. However, none other than Bayern have formally approached Tottenham for Kane so far.

Bayern's initial offer of €70 million plus add-ons was rejected by Tottenham. The Bundesliga giants have since tabled a bid of €80 million plus add-ons for Kane. Plettenberg further reported that Kane wants to pursue a move to Bavaria.

Harry Kane has been Tottenham's outstanding player in the recent past. The Englishman has so far made 435 appearances for the north London club, scoring 280 goals. He is Spurs' all-time top scorer.

Apart from that, Kane is also England's all-time top scorer. He has so far scored 58 goals for the Three Lions in 84 appearances.

Emmanuel Petit said he would love to see Tottenham star Harry Kane at Arsenal

Kane is a bonafide legend at Tottenham. Hence, it's hard to imagine him crossing the north London border to join Arsenal. Emmanuel Petit, however, wants to see the Englishman do that.

Petit thinks Kane will be a perfect fit for the Gunners. Considering the player was previously a part of the Gunners' under-12 side, it would be quite the reunion. Speaking to DAZN Bet, Petit said:

“I would love to see Harry Kane at Arsenal. I know people will laugh at that, but he started his career at Arsenal. Every player, when they retire, wants to look back at what they have won. He will always be remembered as a very good striker, but I’m pretty sure he must be tired of it [not winning any trophies].”

Given Kane's history at Tottenham, he would risk all of his reputation by joining Arsenal. The player is seemingly closer to a move to Bayern Munich. Fans will keep a keen eye on the updates regarding Kane's future.

