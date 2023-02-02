"A great personality" - David Beckham names PSG superstar Lionel Messi as his favorite player to watch

Manchester United legend David Beckham has lavished praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. The Englishman was asked who his favorite player is to watch at the moment.

He told ESPN Argentina:

"It has to be Messi, I love Leo for many different reasons. I love him because he's a great father, I love him because he's a great personality and character. He's a great person but I think what everybody loves about him is the way he plays the game. He plays the game with passion, he plays the game...just free."

Referencing Argentina's World Cup victory in Qatar, Beckham added:

"I think this past World Cup again, the way he played for his country and to win that World Cup is an incredible moment for him and I love watching players like him."

ESPN Argentina @ESPNArgentina 🎙️ "Amo a Messi. Lo amo porque es un gran jugador, tiene una gran personalidad y es una gran persona"



✍️ David Beckham 🎙️ "Amo a Messi. Lo amo porque es un gran jugador, tiene una gran personalidad y es una gran persona"✍️ David Beckham https://t.co/EyJl3cz2pd

Messi has had an awe-inspiring campaign this season on all fronts at the age of 35. Despite being in the twilight stages of his career, the Argentine captain still manages to put on some extraordinary performances.

The former Barcelona forward has had a stellar season for PSG so far, racking up nine goals and ten assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances. He has also been successful in Europe, scoring four goals and providing as many assists in five UEFA Champions League games.

This was on the back of an exceptional World Cup victory with Argentina, where, as the captain, the PSG forward racked up seven goals and three assists. He won a record second Golden Ball award at the 2022 edition for his tremendous exploits in Qatar.

"You have the right to take him out" - Former PSG forward slams Christophe Galtier for Messi decision in Reims clash

PSG drew 1-1 against Stade de Reims in their Ligue 1 encounter on January 30. The Parisians failed to secure all three points as Neymar Jr. got on the scoresheet and Marco Veratti received a red card.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi is doing it all for PSG this season Messi is doing it all for PSG this season 👑 https://t.co/KRqsdbbZcO

Messi seemed quite rusty in the encounter, unable to find the back of the net for his side. While the Argentine's underwhelming performance was justified given their emphatic World Cup campaign, former PSG forward Jerome Rothen has questioned manager Christophe Galtier's decision-making.

The Frenchman said (via PSG Talk):

“On the match of Reims, you see from the beginning that there are many players who lack investment, self-sacrifice, runs, aggressiveness. At halftime, there is nothing that forces him to keep the players on the field. Whether your name is Messi, Soler, Hakimi, or Bernat, if you think the guy is not concerned, you have the right to take him out at halftime."

He added:

“What will happen if you take Messi out? Do you think that Messi will say, ‘Wait, you’re taking me out when I was good on the field?’ No, everyone has seen you are bad, he’s not going to say anything to him. Why doesn’t Galtier ever do it then? Well, because I think he doesn’t want to, and that’s where he makes a mistake.”

The Parisians will next face Toulouse in the French top tier at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (4 February).

