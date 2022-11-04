"A great rival" - Manchester United star Raphael Varane sends message to Barcelona legend Gerard Pique

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has shared a heartfelt message for Barcelona defender Gerard Pique following his decision to retire.

The World Cup-winning Spanish international shocked the world on Thursday by announcing his retirement.

The 35-year-old has announced that he will make his final appearance for Barcelona against Almeria on 5th November, Saturday at the Nou Camp.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has wished the Spaniard well following his announcement of retirement.

The two played against each other for a long time when Varane was on Real Madrid's books.

Varane has hailed Pique as a great rival on the pitch and a central defender of reference. He wrote on Twitter:

"A great rival, competitor and a centre-back of reference. May everything go well for you in your new stage."

Gerard Pique established himself as one of the best defenders in the modern game during his 18-year-long career at the senior level.

Since rejoining his boyhood club Barcelona from Manchester United in 2008, Pique became a key cog in the Blaugrana system.

The former Manchester United has cemented his status as one of the best ball-playing defenders of all time.

The Spaniard dropped down Xavi Hernandez's pecking order this season following the arrivals of the likes of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen.

Amid rumors of a move away from Barcelona, he has decided to call it a time on his glittering professional career.

The Spaniard also vowed not to play for any other club after his time with the Blaugrana.

During his time at Camp Nou, he made 615 appearances for the Catalan giants, having scored 53 goals and provided 15 assists.

He also earned 102 caps for Spain and was a key part of the Spanish side that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

Barcelona keen on the services of Manchester United forward

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The versatile attacker has his contract expiring at the end of the season and could become a free agent.

The England international has seen his form improve this season after an underwhelming last season.

He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 16 games so far this campaign.

The Red Devils have the option of triggering a one-year extension which means the Catalan club will have to shell out a transfer fee to sign Rashford.

