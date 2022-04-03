"A hat-trick from Benzema was what he wanted" - Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas suggests referees favor Real Madrid

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas has expressed his frustration with the quality of refereeing in the Sky Blues' 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side earned a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo away from home in the league on Saturday evening. Karim Benzema scored a goal each in either half, while Nolito netted the sole goal for Eduardo Coudet's side.

Many believe Celta Vigo were the better side on the evening and deserved to get something out of the game. However, Los Blancos managed to emerge victorious at Balaidos, courtesy of two penalties from Benzema.

It is worth noting that the France international had the chance to score three goals from the spot. Benzema had a penalty saved by Celta Vigo goalkeeper Matias Dituro just five minutes before he netted his second of the evening.

Aspas was vocal about the quality of refereeing on Saturday. The Celta Vigo frontman lashed out at match official Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes, who he feels was keen to see Benzema score a hat-trick. He was quoted as saying by Spanish daily MARCA:

"He [match referee Gonzalez Fuertes] only needed to call a fourth penalty to take it himself. It seemed that a hat trick from Benzema was what he wanted and what he was looking for."

Addressing suggestions that Celta Vigo deserved to get something out of the game against Real Madrid, Aspas insisted that he only cares about winning matches and earning points. He said:

"What matters to me is winning, it doesn't matter to me to deserve [to win]. I'm a winner, I like to win. We played well but we got zero points."

Real Madrid brought an end to Celta Vigo's six-game unbeaten run at home in La Liga. They had not tasted defeat at Baladios since December.

Real Madrid edge closer to La Liga triumph

Los Blancos currently enjoy a 12-point lead at the top of the La Liga table. They have earned 69 points from 30 matches and are on course to win the league title this season.

Second-placed Sevilla will close the gap with Carlo Ancelotti's side to nine points if they win their game in hand. Julen Lopetegui's side face fourth-placed Barcelona at Camp Nou this evening.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will now turn their attention towards their forthcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-finals tie. They are scheduled to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the first leg of the tie.

