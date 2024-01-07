"A highly criticised footballer, but he always plays at a high level" - Xavi urges Barcelona star to sign new contract 

Barcelona manager Xavi has urged the club to extend the contract of captain Sergi Roberto. Roberto's contract expires in 2024, with widespread rumours of him leaving Barca, but Xavi has said that he does not want Roberto to leave.

A graduate of Barca's famed La Masia academy, Roberto has been a one-club man so far. He made his debut for Barca in November 2010, and has made 358 appearances across competitions in 14 seasons, bagging 19 goals and 41 assists.

Originally a midfielder, Roberto was converted into a right-back by Barcelona's treble-winning coach Luis Enrique. He has always been a solid player and provided great contributions.

Even this season, in his limited game time, he has proven the value he brings to the club. He scored a brace, including the winner, in a 3-2 La Liga win against Almeria.

Xavi said about Roberto:

“I would recommend to the club that they renew Sergi Roberto. They already know it. He is important. He can play in many positions.

"You have to explain very little to him. He knows what Barça is, what it represents. A highly criticized footballer, but he always plays at a high level. I’m delighted with him.”

Roberto's crowning moment came in the second leg of the 2016-17 UEFA Champions Round of 16 clash between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. In the 95th minute, he volleyed in the sixth goal of a 6-1 win at the Camp Nou to take Barca through 6-5 on aggregate.

Even as he has divided opinion among Barca fans in the last decade, that goal has earned him somewhat of a cult hero status at the club.

With Barca's struggling finances, it would be near impossible to find another player like Roberto's calibre who also brings team spirit and determination for the badge.

"Could have postponed renovation" - Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen

Barcelona have undertaken the renovation project of their huge 99,354-seater Camp Nou, which will only be complete in November 2024.

They're playing their home games at the 55,000-seater Estadi Lluis Companys. Star defender Andreas Christensen believes that Barca's mixed success this season is because they miss the feeling of home at the Camp Nou.

In a recent interview with FCB World, Christensen said:

“I miss Camp Nou. I think they could have postponed its renewal for several years (laughs) because it was like a castle for us. It can scare you as an opponent. I played as an opponent at the Camp Nou twice and things did not go well.”

Barcelona, though, have won eight of their 10 games at their new temporary home, with their poor results mainly coming away.

The expected reopening of the Camp Nou will coincide with the 125th anniversary of the club, which should have the Blaugrana excited again.