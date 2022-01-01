"A huge gulf between these two sides" - Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester City

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson believes Arsenal’s young side have done well but are still some way behind Manchester City in terms of quality.

The two sides will square off at the Emirates on Saturday, with Arsenal hoping to upset the Premier League leaders.

Manchester City are on a brilliant run of form, having won their last ten league games and have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have lifted their performances after a slow start to the season, Mikel Arteta’s side are currently fourth in the league table.

The Gunners have improved under Arteta, but Lawrenson feels Manchester City will emerge 3-0 winners due to the gulf in quality:

"As much as Arsenal have improved, and as good as their home record is - only Manchester City's is better this season - there is still a huge gulf between these two sides.

"The difference is not going to be as big as it was when City beat the Gunners 5-0 at Etihad Stadium in August, but taking on the leaders is a heck of an ask for Arsenal's young side.

"When I look at how City have been playing during their run of 10 straight league wins, I can only think this is going to be victory number 11," Lawrenson wrote in his column for the BBC.

Arsenal will hope to stop the Manchester City juggernaut

Manchester City have shown just how deep their squad is as they emerged unscathed over the busy Christmas period.

Despite a few players testing positive for COVID-19, Pep Guardiola’s side kept their winning run going and have opened up a big lead over Chelsea.

Arsenal’s displays in recent weeks have been impressive as well. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard have performed well together.

If the Gunners can stay in the game and take their chances on the break, fans should be in for an entertaining match on Saturday.

Arsenal have beaten Manchester City just once in the last ten meetings between the two teams. They will hope to change that record on Saturday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar