"A huge setback" - Xavi says Barcelona star is 'deeply affected' by latest injury

Barcelona manager Xavi has termed Blaugrana star Ansu Fati's latest injury a huge setback for both the player and the club.

Fati, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for almost three months since November, returned to action against Real Madrid in Supercopa de Espana last week. The forward also featured for Barcelona in their 3-2 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

However, Fati suffered yet another setback during the match against Athletic Bilbao. The 19-year-old looked devastated when he was forced off the pitch in extra time. Blaugrana have confirmed he suffered a tendon injury to his left hamstring.

Tests carried out on the first team player Ansu Fati on Friday confirmed that he has a proximal tendon injury in the hamstring of his left leg. In the coming days the treatment to be carried out will be decided.

Barcelona boss Xavi has now admitted that Fati has been deeply affected by the injury. The Spanish tactician also revealed that the club will decide on Monday if the teenager is to go under the knife. He told a press conference:

“Fati is deeply affected, there will be another meeting for him. We spoke with his family, it is a huge setback. We hope that he will recover 100%. On Monday, we will take a final decision, but we must be positive.”

According to Spanish sports daily Diario AS, Barcelona are weighing up the pros and cons of Fati undergoing surgery. Xavi's side appear keen to find a long-term solution to the forward's recurring hamstring problems.

Club doctors are said to be in favor of Fati going under the knife to solve his issues. However, the Catalans are only expected to make a final decision on the matter after consulting the player and his parents.

As per the report, Fati could return to action within six to eight weeks if he does not undergo surgery. On the other hand, he could be sidelined for around three months if he goes through the operation.

Ansu Fati's record for Barcelona this season

Ansu Fati's importance to the team was reflected when he inherited the number 10 jersey from Lionel Messi at the start of the season. He was also handed a long-term contract in October.

However, fitness concerns have marred Fati's season so far. The 19-year-old has been limited to just 10 appearances across all competitions this term. He has scored five goals and provided one assist in the process.

Fati is disappointed to have suffered another injury setback this week. Barcelona will be hopeful that he can return to action soon.

