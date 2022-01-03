"A huge step up front for him" - Thomas Tuchel feels Chelsea star has 'room for improvement' despite positive display against Liverpool

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes USA international Christian Pulisic can still improve, following the star's impressive performance against Liverpool. Tuchel was notably forced to play the star in at wing-back after Trevor Chalobah went off injured in the second half.

Speaking to Chelsea TV about Pulisic's performance, Tuchel explained that the Chelsea ace could be even better:

"I know him even better [he can be] more clinical, more precise. How to find a way out of this little hole [is] with games like this, with goals like this. This is it.

"He was strong, he helped in the end as a defender, and was a huge step up front for him today."

Pulisic scored a defining goal for Chelsea to equalize the score after missing a golden opportunity earlier in the game. Liverpool scored two goals early in the first half thanks to Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, but Chelsea were quick to return the favor.

Mateo Kovacic's jaw-dropping volley opened the scoring for the hosts after 40 minutes, and Christian Pulisic composed himself and put the ball past Caoimhin Kelleher right on the stroke of half-time.

Pulisic was a more consistent figure for the Blues in previous seasons, but he has struggled to impose himself in this campaign. He has had just seven Premier League starts, while coming on as a substitute four times. All three of his goals this season have notably come in league games as well.

If the star can improve for Tuchel's side, Chelsea fans could see a lot more of him through the second half of this season.

We showed good fight: Pulisic happy with Chelsea's performance

After scoring the equalizer against Liverpool, Chelsea star Christian Pulisic reflected on the game, noting that the Blues had played extremely well:

"It felt like we were playing extremely well even when they scored two goals, it was unfortunate."

Pulisic also wished he had finished with the big chance that came to him earlier in the game:

"I had chance early on I wish I could have finished, it could have changed the game. but we showed good fight to get back in the game."

Chelsea currently sit in second place in the Premier League table, 10 points off leaders Manchester City with 18 games to go.

