"A very important element of our team" - Christophe Galtier says new formation coupled with Marco Verratti's presence has helped PSG star recapture best form

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has heaped praise on club captain Marquinhos for his recent return to form.

Marquinhos, 28, has been a crucial part of the Parisians' dressing room over the past nine seasons. Since arriving from Roma for €31 million in 2013, he has helped the club lift 26 trophies.

A complete defender renowned for his tackling, heading, and passing, the Brazilian has been repositioned into a more central role in a three-man defence this season. He has played a key role in his team's ongoing 16-match unbeaten streak, helping them sit atop both the Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League Group H standings.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Galtier shed light on the change in defensive roles for Marquinhos. He said (via RMC Sport):

"He is a very important element of our team. He had to assimilate a different role from what we were able to offer him in previous years, in a three-man defense, very axial. He had automatic anticipation and we sometimes had problems managing the depth."

He claimed that the former Corinthians centre-back was fairly adept in learning the different facets of his new position. He continued:

"He was able to quickly rectify the situation, better position himself, have a better understanding of the game. He also had difficult matches, but he is a player who plays all the games. With the sequence, there can be a little fatigue."

Galtier also pointed out the importance of Marco Verratti, who operates in midfield ahead of Marquinhos in a 3-4-2-1 setup. He concluded:

"He is the player who most often manages the depth. The few small positioning errors are linked to a very important rhythm concerning him. In a four-man defense , he has a lot more benchmarks. It's also important to have Marco Verratti in front of him".

Marquinhos has helped PSG register eight clean sheets in 16 matches across all competitions. Both him and Verratti are expected to start PSG's upcoming Ligue 1 clash at AC Ajaccio on Friday (October 21).

Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on PSG star Lionel Messi

In his column for Caught Offside (via Le10Sport), transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that PSG talisman Lionel Messi will address his contract situation after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He wrote:

"Barcelona are tempted to try to bring him back and PSG are also ready to make him an offer to keep him longer. But negotiations will have to wait. For now, Messi is focused on the current season and the World Cup, before making a decision in 2023."

Under Christophe Galtier, Messi has been in explosive form this season, registering 16 goal contributions in 14 appearances.

