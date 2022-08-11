"A key part of it is to find a balance" - Championship manager provides interesting transfer update involving Liverpool defender

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has refused to shed much light on his team's rumored approach to signing Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg.

Van den Berg, who moved to Liverpool from PEC Zwolle in 2019, has thus far made just four appearances across competitions for the Reds.

He joined Championship outfit Preston North End on a loan deal for the remainder of the season in January 2021. The youngster then decided to stay put at Deepdale for the entire 2021-22 campaign.

The Dutchman made a total of 66 appearances across competitions for Preston, registering two goals and an assist.

Van den Berg has once again been linked with a move back to the Championship, with newly-relegated Burnley interested in securing his services (via Liverpool Echo).

Clarets boss Kompany, who took charge of the club this summer, was asked about Van den Berg's possible switch to Turf Moor during a pre-match press conference.

The former Manchester City defender replied (via Liverpool Echo):

“We’re talking about another club’s player. All I can say is Sepp is a really good player but a key part of it is to find a balance between the players we’ve already got and the game time, making sure that we’re strong enough. And if I follow the progress of our team, I think it’s fair to say we have been defending well in our own way.''

Liverpool could have to dip in transfer market again

The Reds broke the bank to sign striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial £67.5 million fee.

They also roped in versatile forward Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and full-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Jurgen Klopp might need to dip into the transfer market before the summer window slams shut as the Merseyside giants stack up injuries in midfield. Naby Keita, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out injured at the moment.

The Reds started their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw with newly-promoted Fulham. Nunez and Mohamed Salah found the back of the net for the visitors.

