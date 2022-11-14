"A kid born in a refugee camp wasn't supposed to make it" - Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies posts emotional and inspirational message before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has posted an inspirational message after making it into Canada's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Davies is one of the Canadian team's leading stars and is expected to play a key role as they compete in their first FIFA World Cup in 36 years. He will play as a winger for John Herdman's side, despite impressing as a full-back and wing-back at club level.

Despite being just 22, Davies has seen quite a few difficulties in life already. He was born on November 2, 2000, in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled Liberia during the civil war.

The family struggled to meet basic needs before finally moving to Canada when Davies was five. That's where his football journey began.

Taking to Twitter, the Bayern Munich star looked back on his difficulties and expressed his joy at being able to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He wrote:

"A kid born in a refugee camp wasn’t supposed to make it! But here we are GOING TO THE WORLD CUP."

Davies added:

"Don’t let no one tell you that your dreams are unrealistic. KEEP DREAMING, KEEP ACHIEVING!"

The versatile footballer was part of the Vancouver Whitecaps academy in Canada and rose through the ranks. His rapid pace and quick development allowed him to debut for their senior team when he was just 16 years of age.

Davies eventually left the Whitecaps to join Bayern Munich in the 2019 winter transfer window. He has enjoyed an incredible few years in Germany, winning title after title.

The Canada international has made 134 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians, scoring six goals and laying out 21 assists. He has lifted four Bundesliga titles, two German Cups, the UEFA Champions League trophy, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies the biggest player as Canada name squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Alphonso Davies is undoubtedly the biggest name on Canada's 26-man roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Bayern Munich star and LOSC Lille forward Jonathan David will undoubtedly be the most renowned players in the Maple Leafs' squad.

Here's Canada's complete squad for the marquee tournament in Qatar:-

Goalkeepers: James Pantemis, Milan Borjan, Dayne St. Clair.

Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Joel Waterman, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Derek Cornelius.

Midfielders: Liam Fraser, Ismael Kone, Mark-Anthony Kaye, David Wotherspoon, Jonathan Osorio, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Samuel Piette.

Attackers: Liam Miller, Lucas Cavallini, Ike Ugbo, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Junior Hoilett.

Canada have been drawn in Group F at the FIFA World Cup alongside Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

