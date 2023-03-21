"A lack of respect" - Robert Pires slams Didier Deschamps for making PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe captain over experienced star

Robert Pires thinks that Didier Deschamps' decision to choose PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe as the France national team captain over Antoine Griezmann is a lack of respect towards the former Barcelona star. After Hugo Lloris' retirement, Deschamps recently chose 24-year-old Mbappe as Les Bleus' captain.

While Griezmann has been named vice-captain, the 32-year-old is the more experienced player with 117 caps for France. Mbappe, meanwhile, has 66 caps for Les Blues.

Pires said (via France Info):

"Considering the longevity, the years gone by, I was expecting it to be Griezmann who was nominated. I am surprised. it is the strong man of Didier [Deschamps] , the one who counts the most, who has the most tenures in a row. It's a lack of respect for Antoine I find even if, I insist, I have nothing against Kylian."

Pires added:

"We must not forget what Antoine did at the last World Cup, where he was the best and the most consistent."

Antoine Griezmann had a stellar tournament during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as France reached the final of the tournament.

Michel Platini and Alain Giresse supported the decision to appoint PSG ace Kylian Mbappe as France's captain

While Pires is doubtful about Deschamps' decision to appoint PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as France's captain, Michel Platini supported the decision.

Platini said (via France Info):

"It's a very good idea from Didier Deschamps. By giving him the responsibility of the captaincy, he allows Kylian - if necessary - to go even further, higher, stronger."

Alain Giresse echoed the same sentiment, saying (via France Info):

"It's very rewarding for a team to highlight this player, It's emblematic to give them the armband because they are the standard bearers."

He further added:

"He's a personality of now, with the way of seeing players of now, ambition, determination. He has this way of approaching matches in a way that is perhaps more detached, but with the same conviction. He will be in phase with the other players."

Giresse continued:

"Like all scorers, he will have this form of performance claim. He will have to be able to have a little attention with the others outside the field, like any captain."

Kylian Mbappe will once again be France's best bet for the Euro qualifiers against the Netherlands and Ireland.

