Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit believes the Gunners should be targeting the signing of Brentford striker and Chelsea target, Ivan Toney. He believes the Gunners need a striker who can score 20 goals a season to help them beat Manchester City to the league title.

Speaking on Gaming Zone, Petit claimed the Gunners were playing like City before they signed Erling Haaland. He thus urged Mikel Arteta and Co. to onboard a prolific attacker, saying (via Metro):

"Arsenal need a 20-goals-per-season striker, they currently have a few players who can score 10-15 goals per season, like how Man City used to be. Pep Guardiola changed the system because he knew he needed a striker who could score lots of goals. In Erling Haaland's first season, he broke goal-scoring records and won the Champions League."

"Mikel Arteta will follow the steps of Guardiola, the way their teams play and a striker would be a cherry on top of the cake. I think Nico Williams or someone like Ivan Toney could replicate Haaland's output at Arsenal. Toney has a great relationship with Bryan Mbeumo; understanding the timing and movements of your teammates is something important for Arsenal ,and I think he could be the man that spearheads them to the title – a late move could do them wonders," he added.

Chelsea have reportedly made a late move for Ivan Toney, who is said to be having an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahly. Manchester United have also been linked with the Brentford striker.

Pressure is off Kai Havertz, claims former Arsenal and Chelsea star

Emmanuel Petit believes Kai Havertz has done his best to prove himself at the Emirates. He highlighted how the German took his time to settle and was now showing his best at the club.

He told Gambling Zone:

"One thing I can say about Kai Havertz, is he has never given up. When he arrived at Arsenal, he had criticism from former players, pundits, fans and the media. Mikel Arteta has given him the confidence to play well, even when he was not performing well he would be on the pitch. The pressure on Havertz's shoulders has been taken away, the love and respect from his teammates have been very important for a player like him, he can be very sensitive."

Kai Havertz has so far scored one and assisted one in two Premier Leaague matches this season.

