A League club send cheeky transfer message to Trent Alexander-Arnold after he announces Liverpool exit

A-League club Auckland FC sent Trent Alexander-Arnold a cheeky message on Instagram after he announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer.

Auckland are the defending champions of the A-League, having claimed the title in the 2024-25 season with 53 points. They ended their campaign ahead of Melbourne City, who finished second with 48 points.

"Welcome to Auckland, Trent," Auckland FC wrote.

Alexander-Arnold, though, is unlikely to move Down Under, with reports suggesting he could go to Real Madrid instead. He has had a stellar season for Liverpool, making 42 appearances.

Despite being a defender, Alexander-Arnold is renowned for bombing forward to help his attackers. His crossing and passing abilities are renowned and rated very highly.

The 26-year-old has scored four goals and bagged seven assists across competitions this season. In 2023-24, he scored three goals and bagged nine assists, while in 2022-23, he bagged 10 assists and scored four times.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's best season for Liverpool

The 2021-22 season was, by far, Trent Alexander-Arnold's best in Liverpool colours, at least in terms of his attacking output. He made 47 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and getting 18 assists.

With his contract coming to an end this summer, Alexander-Arnold will become a free agent. That leaves him with the option to negotiate a new deal with any club of his choice.

It has been widely reported that the Englishman is keen on moving to Real Madrid, where he would pair up with his good friend Jude Bellingham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold departs Liverpool having won the Premier League twice and the UEFA Champions League once. He also won the FA Cup once and the EFL Trophy (League Cup) twice.

He's the only player Liverpool have lost this season after Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who too were about to become free agents this summer but committed their futures to the club earlier this year.

Alexander-Arnold is leaving the Reds following a title-winning campaign as he embarks on a new adventure elsewhere.

