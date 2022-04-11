"A lightweight fighting a featherweight" - Didi Hamann describes Liverpool's first-half performance against Manchester City

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamman has lamented the first-half performance of the Reds in their 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday. City majorly dominated the first-half and took the lead on two occasions.

Kevin De Bruyne swept home a fine opener in the sixth minute with Liverpool failing to get a foothold in the game. But they then pounced, as they usually do, on the break with Diogo Jota placing home Trent Alexander-Arnold's pull back.

Still, the Reds never really got going and Gabriel Jesus captialised on Alexander-Arnold's lapse in concentration at the stroke of half-time to give Manchester City the lead.

Jurgen Klopp's side showed huge improvement in the second half and Sadio Mane's immediate equalizer after the break was what saw the game finish 2-2.

Hamman has taken issue with Klopp's team's first-half performance, claiming it was like watching a major mismatch in boxing. He wrote on Twitter:

"City sublime in first half (against Liverpool). Like a lightweight fighting a heavyweight."

Ironically, Klopp told SkySports following the match that it was like a boxing fight with both sides looking to capitalize on any mistake from the opponent (via Evening Standard).

“We can describe this as like a boxing fight. If you had your arms down for a second, you get a massive knock, you shake a little bit and then it comes from the other team."

He continued to explain the tug-of-war the two sides encountered on a day where Premier League title implications were at stake:

“I liked a lot of things. When we played football and controlled the game, we played simple passes and were really dangerous. When we tried to breathe a little bit, they came back. A great game, and a result we have to live with and can."

Jurgen Klopp to make changes in Liverpool side before FA Cup semi-final vs Manchester City

Luis Diaz (right) and Naby Keita (centre) may come back in to the side against Benfica

Liverpool host Primeira Liga side Benfica in the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Klopp may look to freshen things up and give a few of his fatigued warriors a rest ahead of another encounter with Pep Guardiola's side.

They face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next Saturday at Wembley. Both sides would be looking to add the illustrious trophy to what could be a season of multiple honors.

The Reds are already in the driving seat in their Champions League tie, having beaten Benfica 3-1 at the Estádio da Luz in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

