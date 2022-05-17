"A Lionel Messi type of goal" - Jamie Carragher chooses Liverpool star's strike against Manchester City as the best of the season

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher picked Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's goal against Manchester City at Anfield as his goal of the season contender.

Carragher sat with Gary Neville on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show to cherry pick their favorites on various fronts from the current Premier League season.

The former Reds defender marked Salah's strike against City as the best goal of the campaign. The Egyptian winger scored the Reds' second goal in their 2-2 draw against City in October 2021.

Salah showed great composure and immaculate close control inside the box to beat a swarm of City players before slotting the ball past Ederson from a narrow angle. The Reds forward has scored 22 goals in 34 games in the league the season and currently leads the race of the 'Golden Boot' award.

Explaining why he chose the Salah strike as the best goal of the season, Carragher said:

"I went for Mo Salah against City. It was just below me in the box, where we were covering the game. It was classic Salah, it really was. It is also the opposition, it's Manchester City, the occasion. There are different types of goals. That is the type of goal you just don't see. It was a Lionel Messi type of goal.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Mo Salah vs Manchester City has won Jamie Carragher’s goal of the season.”



Gary Neville picked Mateo Kovacic's wonder strike against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge as his goal of the season contender.

Liverpool boss gives positive update on superstar duo with the Champions League final in sight

Liverpool's date for the Champions League final is seto on May 28, where they will take on Real Madrid. Los Blancos met the Reds four years back in Cardiff in another Champions League final, where Real Madrid won the match 3-1.

It was a painful night for Mohamed Salah, who had to leave the pitch during the match after being injured in a tussle with Sergio Ramos. When the rematch was confirmed, Salah made his feelings clear by tweeting:

"We have a score to settle."

However, Salah's participation was cast under doubt when he left the FA Cup final after 33 minutes against Chelsea. His teammate Virgil Van Dijk also left the pitch after normal time, probably to an injury.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 🏻



Speaking to beIN Sports before Liverpool's clash against Southampton on Tuesday, Klopp confirmed that both Van Dijk and Salah will be unavailable for the game against the Saints.

However, he gave a positive update on their fitness by saying they might be fit by the weekend and will definitely be ready for the final on May 28 against Real Madrid.

Klopp said:

"They are both OK, so the target for both would be they could be involved again at the weekend. It's very positive, no doubt about the final and we're realistic about the Wolves game (on Sunday), but for tomorrow, (we'd) rather not."

Edited by Diptanil Roy