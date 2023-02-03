"A little bit surprised" - Martin Keown claims Chelsea fans will realize transfer mistake soon

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has claimed that Chelsea fans will soon realize the mistake of letting Jorginho leave in the January transfer window.

The European Championship-winning Italy international joined the Gunners from their London rivals on transfer deadline day. Arsenal secured the signature of the Chelsea vice-captain for a fee of £12 million.

The midfielder became the fourth player to move from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates in the last decade after Petr Cech, David Luiz, and Willian.

Despite many criticizing the Gunners and applauding the Blues for the deal, Keown has instead claimed that Chelsea will miss Jorginho.

The former Arsenal skipper claimed that the Blues' dressing room will be surprised by the decision to let such an important player leave. He told talkSPORT:

“Deep down, I think the Chelsea fans will realize what he has brought to the club, he passes the ball really well, he sits deep in the midfield. I think there will be players in the Chelsea dressing room who will be a little bit surprised that he has been allowed to leave.”

The Blues signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on deadline day for a British record fee of £106.8 million, who could be a worthy replacement for the Italian.

Jorginho has been an almost ever-present member for the west London side since his move to Stamford Bridge from Napoli in 2018. He has featured a total of 213 times for the west London side, having scored 29 goals and provided nine assists in the process.

Jorginho has played 25 times across competitions this season for the Blues, finding the back of the net on three occasions.

With his immense experience at the highest level, he could be a solid addition to Arsenal, who are leading the Premier League table by five points.

Arsenal considered 2 other players before signing Jorginho from Chelsea

Arsenal reportedly considered moves for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Ajax's Edson Alvarez before eventually signing Jorginho.

Mikel Arteta's side initially prioritized a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo but saw two bids rejected by the Seagulls.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners kept tabs on Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi after seeing their attempt to land Caicedo rejected. The Spaniard has registered one goal and three assists in 24 games for Real Sociedad across competitions this season.

They also considered Ajax's Alvarez but the Eredivisie giants were unwilling to allow the Mexico international to leave midway through the season. The 25-year-old has contributed one goal and two assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

