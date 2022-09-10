"A little bit, but no as well" – Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale makes honest admission when asked if he is looking forward to facing Erling Haaland

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that he is apprehensive about facing in-form Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Haaland, 22, arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million in June. After an off-beat debut in the Community Shield, he has scored a whopping 10 goals in just six Premier League matches. He has also bagged two hat tricks in the process.

A lethal finisher with considerable pace, the Norwegian has also netted twice on his UEFA Champions League debut for his new club. Manchester City opened their continental campaign with a 4-0 win away at Sevilla in a Group G fixture on Tuesday (September 6).

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Most goals before turning 22:



Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappé

Lionel Messi

Karim Benzema



@ErlingHaaland | #UCL Most goals before turning 22:Erling HaalandKylian MbappéLionel MessiKarim Benzema ℹ️ Most goals before turning 22:⚽️2⃣3⃣ Erling Haaland⚽️2⃣1⃣ Kylian Mbappé⚽️1⃣7⃣ Lionel Messi⚽️1⃣3⃣ Karim Benzema@ErlingHaaland | #UCL https://t.co/u5qC8htlu0

Speaking on A League of Their Own (via The Boot Room), Ramsdale opened up about the prospect of locking horns with Haaland this season. When asked if he was looking forward to facing him, he said:

"A little bit, but no as well. Yeah, I like playing against the best players but I just don't want him to score too many!"

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards were also present on the show.

Upon hearing Ramsdale's response, Redknapp joked:

"He was saying earlier: [Haaland] won't score past me!'"

Richards also chimed in and said:

"You were giving it the big 'un, behind the scenes, weren't you?"

Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal from Sheffield United for a fee of £30 million last summer, has been in fine form since moving to The Emirates. He has registered two clean sheets and 11 saves in six starts this season, helping his side to the top of the Premier League standings.

Haaland, on the other hand, has been a dangerous presence in and around the box ever since his club debut in 2016 as a 15-year-old. He has scored 145 goals in just 189 matches for Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Molde and Bryne.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Goal on UCL debut for City

Goal on PL debut for City

Goal on GB debut for BVB

Goal on UCL debut for BVB

Goal on DFB-Pokal debut for BVB

Goal on UCL debut for Salzburg



🤖 Erling Haaland is a machine Goal on UCL debut for CityGoal on PL debut for CityGoal on GB debut for BVBGoal on UCL debut for BVBGoal on DFB-Pokal debut for BVBGoal on UCL debut for Salzburg🤖 Erling Haaland is a machine ✅ Goal on UCL debut for City✅ Goal on PL debut for City✅ Goal on GB debut for BVB✅ Goal on UCL debut for BVB✅ Goal on DFB-Pokal debut for BVB✅ Goal on UCL debut for Salzburg🤖 Erling Haaland is a machine https://t.co/Ob96pdWjq2

Arsenal are scheduled to host Manchester City, who are one point behind Mikel Arteta's side, on Wednesday (October 19).

Thierry Henry offers his opinion on new-look Arsenal of ongoing season

Speaking on CBS Sports (via Mirror), Gunners legend Thierry Henry admitted that he had suffered from doubts about Arsenal's level of performance in the ongoing season. He elaborated:

"The team is different. The way we beat Fulham and the way we beat [Aston] Villa, we were a bit emotional at times."

He added:

"But I believe. I didn't believe for a very long time that we could do something. I can [now] see a team and a togetherness, and I like that."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy