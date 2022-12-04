“A little stronger even than that of Brazil” – Diego Forlan names team ‘better equipped than Brazil’ to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Diego Forlan snubbed Brazil as he named the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Forlan, the 2010 World Cup Golden Ball winner, is working as a media consultant for his country in Qatar. When asked by L'Equipe to name his favorite for the tournament, the Uruguayan legend sided with defending champions France.

"For me, France has the best team. A little stronger even than that of Brazil. I like this team, because they have a very good group, despite all the important players who have been injured. It seems to me better equipped than Brazil to win this World Cup."

Les Blues progressed to the Round of 16 of the tournament as the winners of group D. They will face Poland in the next game.

However, they went to the FIFA World Cup without key players like Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and more.

When asked whether France could cope with the absence of so many key players during the latter stages of the competition, Forlan said:

"Yes, because since the start of this competition, France has shown that it is very good."

Much like France, the Selecao have also advanced to the knockout stages of the tournament. They will face South Korea in the Round of 16.

Brazil coach Tite reacted to the FIFA World Cup loss against Cameroon

The Selecao were defeated 1-0 in their final group game of the FIFA World Cup by Cameroon. Vincent Aboubakar scored the only goal of the game in injury time (90+2').

Their coach Tite reacted to the loss as he told the media after the game (via Daiji World):

"We were very wary about the threat posed by Cameroon. They won the match on merit. They played very well vertically. We weren't effective and the game became more dangerous as it progressed. Who lost? All of us. I am responsible for everything that happens."

Tite further added:

"Every match is difficult. We can't take any opponent lightly. The World Cup doesn't give you second chances. We will feel disappointed for 24 hours after this result and then we'll start preparing for the next match."

Brazil had much greater possession (65 percent) and many more shots at goal (21 to 7) compared to their unfancied opponents. However, the four-time champions only managed seven shots on target. However, the African side managed more interceptions (10 to 3) and more tackles (22 to 19), thereby keeping the Brazilians at bay, somehow.

