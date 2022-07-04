“A lot of Arsenal fans felt that position needed strengthening” – Ally McCoist makes prediction about Gabriel Jesus as he delivers verdict on transfer

Former Sunderland star Ally McCoist has backed Gabriel Jesus to be a hit at Arsenal. He has backed the Brazilian to net 20 goals on an average every season at the Emirates Stadium.

Putting an end to months of speculation, the Gunners announced Gabriel Jesus' signing from Manchester City on Monday morning (July 4). The Gunners have supposedly paid £45million to Manchester City for the Brazilian, who has penned a five-year deal at the club.

The Londoners, who struggled to find the back of the net last season, are set to have Jesus and Edward Nketiah as their first-choice striking pair next season.

McCoist approved Jesus' transfer to north London, claiming that the 25-year-old would undoubtedly improve Mikel Arteta’s young side. Speaking to TalkSPORT, the former Scotland international said (via HITC):

“I agree with you, I think he’s a great signing for Arsenal. A lot of Arsenal fans felt that position needed strengthening. I think Nketiah was right to stay.”

He also said:

“I think he can become a 20-goal-a-season striker. Jesus has that ability now. He fits into the way Arsenal play, and he is at a good age. He is building, Arteta. No doubt, in my opinion, he will improve Arsenal.”

Jesus joined Manchester City from Palmeiras for £28.8m in January 2017. He played 236 games for the Cityzens, recording 95 goals and 46 assists. He won four Premier League titles, amongst other honors with the Cityzens.

Arsenal’s creativity could help Gabriel Jesus take his game to the next level

Mikel Arteta’s young team played some excellent football over the course of the 2021-22 campaign. They did have a few lapses and lost out on Champions League football in the end. However, they did look sharp and fluid in possession on several occasions.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe, and most importantly, Martin Odegaard created plenty of chances throughout the season. Their forwards Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (both now gone) and Eddie Nketiah were unfortunately wasteful in front of goal.

Gabriel Jesus will be a technically astute striker, who will be further motivated to earn a place in Brazil's World Cup starting XI later this year. With the Gunners’ creative midfielders and wingers feeding him balls, Jesus could churn out his best-ever campaign in the English top flight. His current best season came in the 2019-20 campaign where he netted 14 goals.

