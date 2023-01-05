“A lot can still happen” – Rivaldo appears to warn Arsenal about 2 ‘big rivals’ in race to win Premier League title

Brazil great Rivaldo has warned Arsenal to be wary of the potential threat that Manchester City and Manchester United could pose in the race for the Premier League title.

The Gunners currently enjoy a healthy eight-point lead at the top of the league table after 17 league games. Manchester City could cut it down to five if they win their game in hand against Chelsea later tonight (5 January).

Arsenal have lost just once throughout the campaign and seem virtually unstoppable. City have been billed as their fiercest competitors this season, and rightly so.

The Cityzens have won four of the last five Premier League titles. However, manager Mikel Arteta seems to have found the right formula between youth and experience that can end the Gunners' 19-year wait for a league title.

City manager Pep Guardiola has himself admitted that Arsenal could be uncatchable and on course for 100 points this season. However, Rivaldo has warned Arsenal not to get complacent with the two Manchester teams lurking.

He told BetFair:

"The team is playing well under Mikel Arteta and Gabriel Jesus' absence isn't being as harmful as we might have expected at first with this young team remaining strong, and with a lot of will in each game."

Manchester United are currently nine points behind them after seven games. The former Barcelona playmaker added:

"Anyway, there are still about 20 matches to go in the season and a lot can still happen, especially when you have big rivals such as Manchester City or Manchester United."

Gabriel Jesus is currently out with a knee injury he picked up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. In the striker's absence, the Gunners have picked up seven out of a possible nine points in the league so far.

Rivaldo says Arsenal fans aren't wrong to be optimistic after strong start to season

The Gunners last won the title in the 2003-04 campaign under former manager Arsene Wenger. Since then, it has been a story of frustration.

The north London outfit were runners-up twice during that time and finished in third place on four occasions. The Gunners have come close to winning the title several times in the past 18 or so years but have fallen short each time.

However, there seems to be genuine hope around the Emirates this term, and Rivaldo thinks it is warranted. He continued, via the aforementioned source:

"Despite that, Arsenal has to be recognized for their excellent start of the season that raises good reason for optimism into the second half of the season in their quest for a Premier League title that would certainly drive their fans crazy after so many years of frustration."

