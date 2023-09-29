"A lot to come from him in the near future" - Ex-Spurs star backs 'talented' Liverpool player to 'shine' for the club

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jurgen Klinsmann has voiced his enthusiastic support for Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, signalling high hopes for the Uruguayan striker's future.

The Reds stand as an unvanquished force in the Premier League this season, yet it's apparent that the squad has not reached their pinnacle of performance. They've notably conceded in every match except one. This notion particularly applies to one player: Darwin Nunez.

The 24-year-old has shown signs of elevation in his skill set compared to the previous season, although he still wrestles with a lack of consistent game time.

In six matches of the current Premier League season, he has been in the starting 11 just twice. Yet, he has made those appearances count with three goals and one assist to his name.

The Liverpool forward's abilities haven't escaped the discerning eye of Jurgen Klinsmann. The latter recently weighed in on Nunez's potential in a conversation on ESPN (via TBR Football):

“Darwin is a wonderful, highly, highly talented player. I was waiting for him to shine a bit more. You can see in his game the qualities he had, it was like he had the brakes on in his first year there, but now, he gets more and more confidence, he grows from game to game, it helps when you score goals like that."

He continued:

"Now it’s about consistency and the same rhythm in the next game, the next game and the next game. I think Darwin Nunez, there’s a lot to come from him in the near future."

It remains to be seen whether the Uruguayan will live up to Klinsmann's lofty expectations. But if the former player's judgment is anything to go by, the best is yet to come from Nunez, which is an enticing prospect for Liverpool and their supporters.

Thierry Henry questions Mohamed Salah's dribbling rating on EA Sports FC 24, sees Eden Hazard in the Liverpool superstar

In a fresh interview connected to the video game EA Sports FC 24, Thierry Henry drew compelling parallels between Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard.

During the interview with B/R Football (via Liverpool World), he appeared flabbergasted when confronted with Salah's dribbling rating of 88 in the new game:

“Only? A lot of people do stuff that I call nonsense. Are you going to the goal or not? When Salah takes the ball, he goes! I always remember one guy: Eden Hazard. That’s what I call dribbling.”

Henry continued:

“He didn’t showboat, he was going to goal. Eden, you could kick him, you could do whatever, he used to spin on people and go to goal. That’s for me what a dribbler is. I think that’s a bit low for Mo Salah, but primetime, I would’ve been there too.”

These remarks arrive at an intriguing time for Eden Hazard, who is presently a free agent after a difficult period at Real Madrid. His highly talked-about transfer to Spain in 2019 unravelled into a nightmarish run, blighted by injuries and limited to a mere 76 appearances over four seasons.

This disappointing chapter is in sharp contrast with his impressive tenure at Chelsea. With the Blues, Hazard won two Premier League titles and was named PFA Player of the Year. In all, the Belgian winger played 352 games for Chelsea in his career, scoring 110 goals and providing 92 assists.