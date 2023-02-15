"A lot of factors come into play" - Chelsea star delivers verdict on Graham Potter ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash in Champions League

Chelsea fullback Reece James has claimed that manager Graham Potter is doing his best at the club. He believes the players need to step up and perform on the pitch.

The Blues have struggled this season and are out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. They are 10th in the Premier League table and face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the first leg of their Champions League knockout clash on February 15, James admitted that the situation has been hard for Potter. He believes that the Englishman is trying to help the new players and work out his best team at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"It's very hard for the manager and the situation we're in. He's trying to help new players, work out which team is the best to play, get results. A lot of factors come into play. It's a very hard role to manage. He's doing the best he can at the moment. We need to help him out."

Reece James on Chelsea's new signings and the transfer window

Reece James believes that Chelsea are building one of the best teams in the world. The right-back is adamant that there are no trophies the current squad cannot win once the players get on the same page.

Chelsea spent over £250 million in the winter transfer window, bringing in the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and more.

Speaking in an interview earlier this week, James said:

"I don't think there's a trophy we can't win. I think with the team we're building, with all the young players. I think we're going to be one of the best teams in the world."

However, the defender is not a big fan of the January transfer window. He believes that it causes a lot of distractions, and with the month already filled with matches, it is chaotic. James added:

"The transfer window is one of my biggest hates because the January period is always so busy with many games and then you have transfer noise, it's all a bit too much."

Chelsea have won just two of their last 13 matches across competitions. However, the club hierarchy still believes in Potter and are ready to stick with the long-term project under the manager.

