"A lot of football to play" - Jordan Henderson makes honest admission on Premier League title race after Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool 

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists the Premier League title race is still wide open following his side's 2-2 thriller against Manchester City.

Both sides went into the game knowing that securing three points would put them in the ascendancy to go on and win the title come May.

But Liverpool equalized twice with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane's goals canceling out Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus strikes.

Henderson has shrugged off the fact that the Reds are still a point behind their title rivals with seven games remaining. The Reds' captain said that there is still a while to go until the season is wrapped up.

He told Sky Sports (via AnfieldWatch):

"It was an intense game - we knew it would be. We knew it would be tough. City are a fantastic team. We wanted to win but we didn't lose - it's not the end of the world. We are still in the race."

There was an argument to be made that Liverpool were second best for large portions of the pulsating first-half.

Henderson believes his side didn't start in the greatest of fashions, with Manchester City capitalizing on two occasions, adding:

"We started okay but we were a little bit hectic at times. We knew we were going to come under pressure. They are a fantastic team, but once we settled down, it caused them problems."

The Reds showed their grit and determination to find two equalizers, with Mane's crucial strike just after half-time leaving the title race in an intriguing position.

Henderson concluded:

"We showed a lot of character to come back twice. You have to stay positive and stay on the front foot."

What does the run-in look like for Manchester City and Liverpool?

A cagey affair finished honors even on Sunday

Both sides have now played 31 games and sit just a point apart.

They both remain in UEFA Champions League contention and look set to make the semi-finals, having taken the lead in their respective quarter-final first-leg ties.

The two heavyweights will clash once again next Sunday in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley.

But for the title race, there are sure to be some twists and turns right until May.

Perhaps the stand-out fixtures for Liverpool are games against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

United and Spurs are embroiled in a top-four battle against Arsenal and West Ham. Meanwhile, Everton are fighting relegation and will want to prove a point in the Merseyside derby.

Manchester City's run-in does seem more favorable. They face Watford, who are fighting the likes of Everton at the bottom of the table.

West Ham, as mentioned, are in the top four race. But other than those fixtures, the match-ups do seem like ones Manchester City should fare well in.

The title race continues with all eyes set on how Liverpool fare against their fierce rivals Manchester United in two weeks' time.

