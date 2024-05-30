"A lot of noise" - Rasmus Hojlund rubbishes 'nonsense claim' on Manchester United teammates

Rasmus Hojlund has rubbished claims that his Manchester United teammates are reluctant to pass the ball to him. The striker has branded the stories 'nonsense', adding that he doesn't pay attention to them.

Rasmus Hojlund joined Manchester United from Atalanta in a deal worth £72 million last summer. The Dane had a slow start to the Premier League where he struggled to find the back of the net.

During his struggles in front of the goal, there were claims that his teammates were reluctant to pass him the ball, with some such stories published on the Manchester Evening News.

However, the player himself has come out to condemn those claims, describing them as 'just a lot of noise'.

“I do not understand such an article," the striker told Danish outlet Tipsdablet. “I feel like I get the ball if I’m in the right positions. I would have liked to get the ball a bit more sometimes, but that’s just not always possible. This is, again, an example of something I have to shut out because it’s just a lot of noise.

"You have to filter out the stories because 90-95 per cent of them are nonsense. I had to learn to sort through them, because there’s not much else I can do other than put them on ice.”

Rasmus Hojlund also reflected on his debut season at Manchester United, admitting that he struggled in the Premier League, where he failed to score in his first 14 appearances before finding the back of the net against Aston Villa.

“It took me some time to get started in the Premier League, but I think I have come on really well since then. I feel I have found my rhythm. It was frustrating leading up to my first goal in the Premier League because I felt there was a lot of focus on it and more energy could have been spent on the fact that I was top scorer in the Champions League [at the time]," he added.

Rasmus Hojlund's numbers for Manchester United this season

The striker was at the top of his game in the Champions League this season. He recorded an impressive five goals n six appearances and was among the top-rated players of the group phase. Unfortunately, Manchester United couldn't make it into the knockout stage.

In the Premier League, on the other hand, the Dane endured a very slow start but soon found his scoring boots after bagging his first goal against Aston Villa. He ended the league with 10 goals and two assists in 30 appearances.

Overall, he had a return of 16 goals and two assists in 43 games across all competitions. He also won his first trophy with the Red Devils this season with their triumph in the FA Cup.

