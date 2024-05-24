“Being able to be at peace and act like an idiot” - Rasmus Hojlund explains what he misses most after Manchester United transfer

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has explained what he misses most following his switch to Old Trafford. The 21-year-old revealed that he misses his privacy and freedom to act as a regular person without massive attention following him since moving to the Premier League.

Hojlund joined Manchester United from Atalanta in a deal worth £72 million last summer. Despite a promising start to life in England the striker doesn't seem to be too comfortable with the surge in attention he's getting.

"I remember one of the first days when I was walking around the city with my girlfriend, and there were paparazzi photographers on the street,” he told Tipsdablet. "I thought, wow, do people really care to see pictures of me just walking around?"

"There are eyes on you all the time, on and off the pitch, because the club is so huge. It takes some time to get used to it."

"I've always wanted to get here, and it's not that it isn't great, but there is definitely also a downside."

Hojlund also talked about having to be extra careful when picking his words while speaking to avoid being taken out of context and not being able to mind his own business.

"You don't have the same freedom in your vocabulary and generally in everyday life. You can't always say what's on your mind, because it can be taken out of context," he continued.

"I do miss that part - being able to be at peace and act like an idiot if that's what you want."

"I do miss being able to mind my own business without thinking about whether someone is listening and keeping up with where Rasmus Hojlund is now."

"But I've enjoyed it and am already looking forward to next season," the striker added.

Rasmus Hojlund is expected to be in action when Manchester United lock horns with local rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final this weekend (May 25). It remains to be seen if he'll play from the start.

Rasmus Hojlund's numbers for Manchester United this season

The 21-year-old has had a mixed start to life at Manchester United this season. His numbers in the Champions League project promising signs for the future as he bagged an impressive five goals in six appearances for the Red Devils.

However, it's a different case when it comes to the Premier League. Hojlund struggled at first in the English top flight, failing to score in his first 15 games. He has, however, managed to improve in recent weeks and now has 10 goals and two assists to his name from 30 games in the league.

The striker will get the opportunity to win his first trophy in a Manchester United shirt with the FA Cup final coming up on Saturday. Only time will tell if Erik ten Hag's men will be able to overcome their 'noisy neighbors'.