Estevao Willian has stated his decision to join Chelsea was driven by how much they wanted him and believed in his potential. The Blues signed Willian last summer from Palmeiras for a reported fee of €63 million. While both parties agreed to a deal, the 18-year-old couldn't join Chelsea immediately and will officially join them this summer.

Willian is a product of Palmeiras' academy and was promoted to the club’s senior team early last year. Despite being 18 years of age, the Brazilian winger has impressed so far in the senior team of his childhood club.

Writing for The Players’ Tribune, Willian stated that several people have asked why he and his representatives made the decision to join Chelsea with several European clubs interested in his signature. He said:

"A lot of people are asking me why we chose Chelsea, but they don’t understand how much Chelsea wanted me, and how much belief they have in my potential. Those people don’t know about the project they presented to us. To a young player, these things matter a lot, and I know we’ve made the right decision to go to London."

Estevao Willian is known for his skillful dribbling and electric pace. He has registered seven goal contributions with Palmeiras this season in 21 appearances across competitions.

"There’s no money to do this" – Estevao Willian’s agent takes dig at Spanish football for failing to match Chelsea’s offer for Brazilian star

Estevao Willian’s agent, Andre Cury, brutally mocked the top flight of Spanish football for its limited financial power. According to Cury, there was interest from Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich for the young forward.

In the end, the Blues secured Estevao’s signature. For Cury, Chelsea’s ability to sign Estevao was a result of their financial strength, which is found wanting in Spain.

Cury said in an interview with Diario AS:

"Estevão is the most expensive transfer in all of Latin America. First, Estevão, second, Vitor Roque, and third, Neymar. I was lucky enough to make all three. Also the biggest purchase in South American history, which was Vitor Roque from Palmeiras for 30 million. I'm grateful for a bit of work and luck. With Estevão, I had interest from PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea... from several clubs. Negotiating today is very difficult due to the Fair Play issue. Those who don't have the money to invest want to do so to get immediate results. Imagine this: Chelsea signed Estevão a year ago; they've waited a year to be able to enjoy him now, in July. There's no money to do this in Spain. They can't wait. "

Barcelona, where Cury once worked as a scout, were one of the sides that showed interest in Estevao at the time.

