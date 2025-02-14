"A lot of people might be thinking this might be their blip" - Chris Sutton predicts scoreline for Liverpool vs Wolves clash

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The two sides are set to face each other at Anfield on Sunday, February 16.

The Reds were left shellshocked after Everton scored a last-second leveler to seal a 2-2 draw during the Merseyside Derby (February 12). Nevertheless, they remain at the top of the Premier League table with 57 points from 24 games, seven points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Wolves are struggling in 17th place with 19 points under manager Vitor Pereira. They have lost four out of their last five league games, and have suffered 15 defeats at the hands of Liverpool from their previous 16 league encounters.

Sutton has backed the in-form Mohamed Salah to get on the scoresheet as well, writing (via BBC Sport):

"Wolves got a big win over Villa in their last league match and I watched them beat Blackburn in the FA Cup too. I cannot see Vitor Pereira's side getting anything at Anfield, though. Liverpool have to bounce back after conceding an equaliser so late on against Everton but I do expect them to react positively here."

He added:

"They might not have manager Arne Slot or his assistant Sipke Hulshoff on the bench after their red cards on Wednesday, and this is a tricky spell for them with away games against Aston Villa and Manchester City coming up next week."

"A lot of people might be thinking this might be their blip, but I don't think what happened in the derby is going to faze Liverpool. There are 14 games left so they are not in the home straight yet, and they still have a seven-point cushion at the top," Sutton continued.

He concluded:

"In many ways, their players might use the dropped points at Goodison Park as a motivation to see off Wolves, and I am pretty confident they will get back on track straight away. I am going for Mohammed Salah to score and Liverpool to win comfortably."

Sutton's Prediction: 3-0

Liverpool boss Arne Slot provides injury update on 3 stars ahead of Wolves clash

Arne Slot has provided injury updates on Cody Gakpo, Tyler Morton, and Joe Gomez ahead of his side's Premier League fixture against Wolves. He also commented on Trent Alexander-Arnold's availability after the latter returned from injury during their 2-2 draw against Everton.

During the pre-match press conference, Slot said (via Liverpool's official website):

"We saw Trent [Alexander-Arnold], of course, being able to play. It was the intention to play around half an hour, I think he played somewhere around half an hour, so he will be training with us again."

"Joe Gomez is out and Tyler Morton is out. Cody is a bit of a doubt as well, so let's wait [to see] how he is today. I had to take him off because of an injury, because he got a knock, so let's see how he is today," he added.

As per recent reports, Gomez is expected to be sidelined for a while after suffering an injury to his leg during the Reds' FA Cup loss against Plymouth Argyle. Meanwhile, Tyler Morton is reportedly set to undergo surgery on his shoulder, which could rule him out for the rest of the season.

