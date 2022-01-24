"A lot of people aren't watching the game well" - Frenkie de Jong hits back at critics after scoring in Barcelona's 1-0 win against Alaves

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong had strong words for his critics after a solid display in the club's match against Alaves. De Jong scored the solitary goal as Xavi Hernandez's side picked up a vital away victory in La Liga.

With only three minutes of regulation time to play, the Blaugrana looked set to be held to another frustrating draw at the Mendizorroza. However, Jordi Alba found Ferran Torres in the box and the latter squared it for de Jong to score a crucial goal.

Speaking after the game, the Dutchman said (as quoted by Marca via Barca Blaugranes):

“I feel very good. Now because I score a goal, people will say I play well. I think a lot of people aren’t watching the games well. I can improve a lot, but my game is not a disaster either. It’s a bit normal, I can improve a lot.”

He added that it was an important victory in difficult conditions, but was also honest about the side's need to get better. De Jong said:

“It was an important victory because we are in a difficult phase. We have to improve the game. The field was frozen today and it was very difficult to play.”

The 24-year-old has received plenty of criticism due to his inability to adjust to new boss Xavi's style of play. However, the goal against Alaves, his first of the 2021-22 season, will give him plenty of confidence. He also completed 87.2% of his passes on the night, laid out a key pass, made five recoveries and completed all three of his dribbles as well.

"If we lose, we have to be disappointed" - Frenkie de Jong on Barcelona's Super Cup exit

De Jong also spoke about Barcelona's 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid after extra-time in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup earlier this month. The Blaugrana came from behind twice, but couldn't respond a third time when Fede Valverde scored in the 98th minute.

The Dutchman feels his side didn't play badly, but was sad in claiming they were proud after suffering a loss in El Clasico. De Jong said:

“I think we didn’t play badly against Real Madrid. It makes me sad to say that we are proud when we lost to Madrid because at Barça if we lose we have to be disappointed.”

The Super Cup represented Barcelona's best chance of winning some silverware in what has been a tumultuous season. Xavi's side then went on to lose to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey as well to exit two tournaments in the span of eight days.

Barcelona will now look to focus on securing a top-four finish in La Liga and winning the UEFA Europa League. They are currently fifth in the league, just one point behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava